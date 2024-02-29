Parliamentarians from Transnistria, a small separatist territory in Eastern Europe, approved a resolution at an extraordinary congress, held in the capital Tiraspol, this Wednesday (28), requesting protection from Russia against economic retaliatory measures from Moldova, a country from which it allegedly separated, despite the lack of international recognition of its independence.

Deputies said the Moldovan government was blocking vital imports to the region and imposing tariffs aimed at destabilizing the pro-Moscow enclave.

Moldova was part of the Soviet Union and became independent in 1991, however, amid the process of communist decline, an internal conflict began between the Republic of Moldova and separatist groups that were interested in maintaining ties with the Russians.

Since then, over the last three decades, the small territory of Transnistria, with its 465,000 inhabitants, has had a Russian military presence – around 1,500 men. Furthermore, the place maintains old Soviet influences: streets named after communists, monuments and important commemorative dates. In front of the Parliament building in the capital Tiraspol, there is a statue of Lenin, for example. Despite this, its independence is not recognized by any member of the United Nations, which still considers the region to be part of Moldova.

After the parliamentary mobilization for Russia to become involved in the local dispute, the Moscow Foreign Ministry stated that it considered the protection of “compatriots” as one of its “priorities”.

The narrow territory of Transnistria is targeted by Putin's government due to its strategic location between the eastern bank of the Dniester River and Ukraine. An eventual control of the region could cut off Kiev's access to the Black Sea and would be a launching “corridor” for attacks to the west of the invaded country. One of the Ukrainian cities neighboring the region is Odessa.

Since its self-proclaimed independence, Transnistria has gained the spotlight of geopolitical disputes in Europe due to the possibility of annexation to Russia. In 2006, a referendum that was not recognized by the international community indicated that 97% of voters were in favor of the territory's independence and union with Russia.

The separatist zone is also known for housing the largest Soviet arsenal of the Cold War: a depot with around 20,000 tons of weapons and ammunition, which is protected by Moscow troops. Currently, more than 200 thousand Russian citizens live in the region.

The parliament's most recent petition is similar to the one launched by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, when the invasion of Kiev began in February 2022. This was one of the pretexts used by Vladimir Putin to launch his large-scale attack scale against Ukraine on that occasion.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urged the Moldovan government and Transnistrian separatists to seek “a peaceful solution of economic, social and humanitarian aspects” without external interference.

The case also had repercussions in Washington, where State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the “United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk classified tensions in Moldova as “dangerous” for the continent as a whole and “not just for Kiev”.

The president of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselskiy, stated that he seeks a “peaceful dialogue” with the Moldovan government, which is pro-Europe, distancing himself from the statement of the pro-Russian parliamentarians, while the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, denied a boycott of economy of the region. “What the government is doing today is taking small steps towards the country's economic reintegration.”