Russian flags fly from a car in front of the Berlin Olympic Stadium. With a view to pro-Russian demonstrations, domestic politicians are calling for the police to crack down on violations of regulations or laws. © Carsten Koall/dpa

After violent outrage over a pro-Russian motorcade with 400 vehicles in Berlin, pro-Russian demonstrations are again planned in several cities.

Berlin – With a view to planned pro-Russian demonstrations at the weekend, domestic politicians have called for strict police action in the event of violations of regulations or laws.

“If hatred is called for and crimes are committed, the assembly must be dissolved,” said the domestic spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Sebastian Hartmann, the editorial network Germany (RND).

The freedom of demonstration and freedom of opinion is a high, fundamentally protected good, people should and are allowed to protest. “What is not working, however, is that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where such terrible war crimes as in Bucha were committed, is being celebrated and glorified on our streets,” Hartmann said. The assembly authorities would have to check every registration carefully and put conditions on the demonstrations.

Z icon in focus

The domestic spokeswoman for the Greens, Irene Mihalic, told the RND: “It is almost unbearable when, in view of the Russian war of aggression and against the background of the mass murders in places like Butscha, the aggressors are publicly celebrated.” The police should therefore pay very close attention to this when a criminal limit is crossed, for example when war crimes are publicly condoned. This could happen, for example, with the Z symbol in a specific context.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February, a white “Z” has often been seen on Russian tanks and uniforms. It stands for “Za Pobedu” – “For Victory”. It will also be displayed outside of the war zone on buildings, cars and clothing, and on social media in support of aggressive warfare. However, Mihalic described the enforcement of the ban on the Z symbol as difficult because it was difficult to prove that the symbol and not the letter was meant.

Last Sunday, a motorcade through Berlin caused outrage. Flags in the Russian colors of white, blue and red could be seen on numerous cars. According to Berlin’s Interior Secretary Torsten Akmann (SPD), the Z symbol was also shown. This weekend, pro-Russian demonstrations are planned again in several cities – for example in Hanover, Frankfurt and Stuttgart. In some cases, wearing certain symbols has been banned in advance. dpa