Armenian Investigative Committee: blogger Badalyan and Sputnik journalist Gevorgyan released

Pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan and Sputnik Armenia journalist Ashot Gevorgyan, detained in Armenia, have been released from custody. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Republican Investigative Committee.

On September 7, it became known about the detention of Badalyan and Gevorkyan in Armenia. They are both suspected of trafficking in firearms.

According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, the arrest of the blogger and journalist is a provocation aimed at inciting hostility between Moscow and Yerevan.