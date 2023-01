How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian honor guards | Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / Host photo agency / AFP

A group of pro-Russian activists residing in Germany donated funds to the Russian army in the midst of the Ukrainian War. The funds were used to buy walkie-talkie radios, headphones and phones, according to messages sent in a WhatsApp group and obtained by Reuters.

Those responsible for sending it were the couple Elena Kolbasnikova and Max Schlund who sent 500 euros to Russian army officer Dmitry Tkachev, based in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia.

The Reuters report also pointed out that Kolbasnikova and Schlund received tickets to travel to Moscow, where they attended a conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The costs were borne by Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian cultural agency based in Germany.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the European Union applied economic sanctions against Russia to prevent the country from financing war. German law provides that crimes that violate these deliberations lead to imprisonment in a closed regime for at least five years.