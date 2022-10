In view of the start of the championship, scheduled for 22 October at 3 pm against Catania, the team presented itself on Saturday morning 15 October in the heart of Recco: many wanted to greet the players and see all the cups won for the first time. by the Biancocelesti, positioned on the sides of the square in front of the town hall in a symbolic embrace to the community, which has returned to follow the team with affection and enthusiasm.



