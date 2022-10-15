Recco – The Pro Recco 2022/2023 is full of enthusiasm in front of the city. In view of the start of the championship, scheduled for Saturday 22 October at 15 against Catania, the team presented itself this morning in the heart of the city: many wanted to greet the players and see for the first time all the cups won by the biancocelesti , positioned on the sides of the square in front of the town hall in a symbolic embrace to the community, which has returned to follow the team with affection and enthusiasm.

A real crowd bath for Ivovic and his teammates, called on stage one at a time wearing the celebratory jersey – “CAMP10NI” – of the tenth Champions League won a few months ago in Belgrade.

Numerous former players were among those present who have contributed to making the biancoceleste showcase unique and with them also Pino Porzio, the most successful coach in the history of the Club.

To do the honors was the mayor Carlo Gandolfo who paid homage to all the athletes with the Triplete pennant. After the greetings of Franco Senarega, councilor of the Metropolitan City, Antonio Micillo and Silvio Todiere, Ligurian presidents of Coni and Federnuoto, a particularly welcome preview arrived from the stage: “The Champions League will return to Punta Sant’Anna – affirms the president Maurizio Felugo -. After the first historic match with Marseille last season, we will repeat with Olympiacos on 24 May, an extraordinary match that is worth a European final. The final against Brescia last year reminded us of what ‘Ferro’ was in the past years. The return home was also fundamental to start rebuilding the youth sector: for the boys, seeing the cups in the square was a way to understand the great history that this club has “.

“I am happy that this idea of ​​transfer has been realized the trophy room in the square – the words of the Caimano Eraldo Pizzo -. I have won and seen them all, but the cup I am most fond of is the first, the Scudetto of Trieste in 1959, because it made everything that happened in the following decades possible “.

“An honor and a privilege to present ourselves in front of so many people – adds captain Aleksander Ivovic -. The return home allowed us to feel the closeness of our fans and the final held in Punta Sant’Anna last May was fantastic: it gave us special emotions that we hope to relive also this season “. Before the presentation, the square greeted the over one hundred athletes from the youth sector who went on stage greeted by captain Ivovic. President Felugo handed the cap number one to the mayor, the team’s first fan. Then everyone poses for a souvenir photo, players of yesterday and today, the union of a company that wants to continue adding new pages and new trophies to its history.