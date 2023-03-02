Pro Recco loses at home against Barceloneta 8-9 and slipped to third place in group A of the Champions League, overtaken by the Spaniards and Olympiacos. In a packed Aquamore Bocconi Sport Center in Milan, the biancocelesti pay for the lack of lucidity in superiority and a first quarter that sees the European champions go down by three goals. Sukno changes three elements compared to the Italian Cup Final 8: Aicardi, hero of the victory over Ortigia, Cinnamon and Fondelli out, Loncar, Velotto and Figlioli in.

Pro Recco cancels two superiorities of Barceloneta in the first minute and a half of the game, but the Spaniards hurt Del Lungo with equal men: Famera finds the intersection, Perrone slips the Lazio goalkeeper in with a splendid dove (0-2). The Biancocelesti try to react with Younger who capitalizes on Famera’s pit stop, then the guests run away again with De Toro, in superiority, and Pavillard’s left-footed from position 2. A slap made less heavy by Younger’s lift and shot for the 2-4 which arrives 9 seconds from the siren and closes the partial.

Distance narrowing at the start of the second half: Echenique rewards the inclusion of Iocchi Gratta for 3-4 after 22 seconds. Joy that does not last long, because the number 6 then sinks Tahull and Perrone does not miss the penalty of the Spanish +2. Sukno’s boys are more attentive than in the first eight minutes and find the equal with Hallock’s scarf and Di Fulvio’s tracer after a double man wasted Perrone and associates. Munarriz’s lift and shot put the guests back in the lead, but it was still Younger, from a penalty won by Hallock, who put the match back in balance: 6-6 which Del Lungo kept until the field change, hypnotizing Perrone from the 5-meter virtual spot .

The biancocelesti could overtake in the third half but two superiorities fail and they are punished by Tahull who is left free to strike at two metres. Sukno’s boys try, but they find on their way an Aguirre in the evening of grace who keeps the 6-7 at the sound of the third siren.

The fourth half begins as the previous one ended, with Aguirre protagonist while on the other side of the field Munarriz strikes Del Lungo from eight meters when 3 minutes have passed. Sukno changes between the posts and inserts Negri, in the center Loncar wins a penalty that Zalanki transforms coldly (7-8). Pro Recco does not grab the draw, wastes yet another superiority and Famera punishes it for the new Spanish +2. Di Fulvio’s lift and shot revived the Biancocelesti 150 seconds from the siren, then the number 2 had the extra man walled up who could be worth a precious point in the last minute. The last shot is from Younger, but Aguirre deflects and Barceloneta celebrates.

“Congratulations to our opponents they played better and deservedly won the match – commented Sandro Sukno at the end of the match -. The Italian Cup Final 8 is not an alibi, because we worked well anyway and we can count on a long roster. This defeat doesn’t change anything, the season is still long: we’ll reach the top when it’s needed and we’ll remain the favorites for the Champions League.”

PRO RECCO: Del Lungo, Di Fulvio 2, Zalanki 1, Figlioli, Younger 3, Iocchi Gratta 1, N. Presciutti, Echenique, Ivovic, Velotto, Loncar, Hallock 1, Negri. All. Sukno.

BARCELONETA: Aguirre, Famera 2, Matkovic, Munarriz 2, De Toro 1, Larumbe, Pavillard 1, Fernandez, Tahull 1, Perrone 2, Biel, Bustos, Porter. All. Fatovic.

Referees: Peris (Croatia) and Zwart (Netherlands).

Partials: 2-4, 4-2, 0-1, 2-2

Superiority: PR 1/13 + 2 penalties, B 1/7 + 1 penalty. Exit due to limit of fouls: Presciutti (P) and Bustos (B) in the III half, Pavillard and Larumbe (B) in the IV half. Negri (P) replaces Del Lungo at 3:15 of the fourth half.