Genoa – Pro Recco replied with irony to the Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri. On the Instagram page of Sky Sport, on the post relating to the statements made yesterday by the Lazio coach (“How many players would I ask Lotito if the championship restarts tomorrow? Eleven for the championship, eleven for the Cup and eleven for the Italian Cup, like the Pro Recco in water polo”), came the response from the Ligurian club.

“Dear Maurizio Sarri, you are 10 years behind: we have 16 players, fewer than the ones you coach. PS And anyway they are enough for us not to be outside Europe already in March,” the water polo club stressed.