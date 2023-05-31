Recco – The usual Champions League Final? This time it’s something more, this time there’s a new opportunity to make sporting history: to win three Champions League titles in a row, something that has only ever been achieved in Mladost Zagreb a lifetime ago, between 1968 and 1970. The Pro Recco tries. The last act of the biggest European club trophy will be played from today to Saturday in Belgrade. There are eight teams at the start, the formula is the consolidated one: all in three days with single races from the quarterfinals to the very final (from next year we’ll change, we’ll go back to the Final Four). Compared to the past, there is only one small change: the day off set for Friday, the eve of the final.

So let’s start today, with the Pro Recco who at 20 (live on Sky Sport Arena for subscribers and on the Len portal in the clear) faces the Hungarians of Ferencvaros. In the other races Barceloneta-Jug Dubrovnik at 15.30, Novi Beogrado-Olympiacos at 17.30 and Brescia-Vouliagmeni at 18.30. Whoever wins passes, whoever loses will already have to start settling for places between fourth and eighth. In the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, the shootout will go straight to the penalty shootout. The goal is to reach the final on Saturday at 9 pm. But being distracted by the future can be dangerous for the present: «These tournaments must be played match after match – the Pro Recco coach Sandro Sukno cuts short – if you lose just one game, the you can’t win the cup anymore”.

Below, therefore, with the Ferencvaros, finished third in the other group behind Brescia and Novi Beograd: «It will be a very difficult match and the recent history of the Champions League also says it – warns captain Leka Ivovic – two years ago we faced them in the final, last year in the semifinal . It is a classic of European water polo in recent years. They haven’t always been the same, but they have four very strong foreigners, some very high level Hungarians and some very promising. I think the motivations will also count a lot. And they shouldn’t have any more of us. In our DNA there is the mentality of true champions».

The Recco is a Belgrade from Monday. The atmosphere in the city is calm despite demonstrations both for and against President Aleksandar Vucic in recent weeks. In Serbia Sukno will be able to choose who to play among 15 players, the maximum allowed. The one excluded for this final is Pietro Figlioli who could move to Savona next year. The Biancoelesti have already trained in the outdoor (uncovered) pool that will host the event (rain is expected these days, until last year they played in the indoor pool). Yesterday there was also a joint training with Olympiacos against which we can only meet in the final: plays on both sides with the man up and the man down.

“Perhaps Vouliagmeni and Jug they have something less – says Sukno – but all of them can go all the way and win». For Recco, the third consecutive cup would mean equaling the record of Mladost Zagreb: «That would be history» concludes Ivovic. Speaking of history, the sports center where the matches will be played is called April 11th. Coincidentally, Pro Recco on 11 April 1965 won its first Champions Cup against the Yugoslavs of Partizan Belgrade. Sometimes coincidences.—