Genoa – Pro Recco conquers the Italian Cup number 17, the tenth in a row, beating Ortigia 12-8 in the final in Genoa. He does it in a special match, against Stefano Tempesti, the most successful player in the history of the Club with 39 titles in 16 years, in a final never seen before in the history of the competition. An intense challenge, in front of over a thousand spectators, and hard-fought with the Sicilians capable of closing the third half behind by only one goal. At the Piscine di Albaro it is the afternoon of Aicardi, 36 years old, author of four goals to show to all the aspiring center forwards. For the biancocelesti it is the second title of the season after the European Super Cup won in November.

The match

Pro Recco takes first action thanks to Aicardi’s Bedouin well served by Fondelli. Ortigia reacts and equalizes in the second minute of the game: Di Luciano’s restart surprises the Biancoceleste defense (1-1). Del Lungo blocks Rossi’s possible advantage from Sicily and Sukno’s boys take advantage of the second superiority with Zalanki’s left-handed from position 2 when there are 160 seconds left before the siren. Just over a minute and Aicardi sneaks into the center on an assist from Ivovic: it’s child’s play for the Ligurian center forward to beat Tempesti for the 3-1 that closes the quarter.

It starts again and the biancocelesti find +3 with Younger, joy that lasts for a moment because the goal is canceled by the referee duo. In the middle of the quarter Francesco Condemi’s foray forced Cannella to take a penalty: from 5 meters Ferrero made no mistake to make it 3-2. Pro Recco does not break down and places the trio that directs the match: Younger in superiority, Iocchi Gratta with a perfect diagonal and again Aicardi, an enigma for the Sicilian defenders, bring the Sukno boys to 6-2 forcing Piccardo to call time out. A move that turns out to be spot on because Francesco Condemi immediately scores the 6-3 with which the teams go to the change of sides.

Ortigia shortens again in the opening of the third time with Vidovic’s lift and shot. At the “Paganuzzi”, however, there is an Aicardi in Olympic form: the number 11 takes Giribaldi for a walk at two meters and drops his personal poker (7-4). Younger responds to the raise and shot with winning dove by Cassia on a penalty won by Hallock for the 8-5 that matures in half time. Vibrant game, Ortigia clings to Cassia’s right foot, scoring twice from position 4: it’s 8-7 with 80 seconds to go before the siren, Sukno changes on goal by inserting Negri but the score doesn’t change anymore.

Last eight minutes of heart-pounding play, in the difficult moment of Pro Recco there is always captain Ivovic: his fireball from a central position hits the post and touches Tempesti’s back, shooting into the net (9-7). It is the goal that gives breath to the biancocelesti who extend to +3 with Echenique and his diagonal at the crossroads.

Voltage that remains very high in water, the scuffle between Rossi and Zalanki leads the referees to expel the two definitively and to award a penalty to the Sicilians: from 5 meters Ferrero makes no mistake (10-8) with three minutes to go. Pro Recco, however, overcame the difficult moment in the third half and masterfully plays one more man that Di Fulvio throws into the net from position 5. Game in the fridge, Younger’s goal at the end of the half is the icing on the seventeenth Italian Cup , once again on the road to Recco.

The changing rooms

“We were the best team in the tournament and deservedly won – said coach Sukno -. A final is always complicated to play and win, Ortigia had nothing to lose, everyone complimented us before the match, it wasn’t mentally simple. We had an excellent race, always in control, in a fantastic environment: I congratulate the boys, ours but also those from Ortigia for what they showed in the water. In the difficult moment I told the lads to be calm, that we would have won, without talking about tactics: we needed patience in attack and they listened to me, on the other hand I train the best players in the world as a team”.

“We knew they have some young men eager to show off on a unique occasion – says Captain Ivovic -. We’ve prepared her mainly mentally and I’m happy with the team’s performance. My goal? I was lucky on Tempesti’s deflection, before the pitch I didn’t think about the result, I had good sensations, I went instinctively. I don’t think that goal decided the match, everyone played well today, from Aicardi to Younger, as well as Zalanki. We are a large group, we know that repeating ourselves is never easy but we will try. This competition has been difficult, three games in three days squeeze you out, let’s hope we have some energy left for Wednesday’s match against Barceloneta. Tonight we celebrate, from tomorrow we will focus on the Champions League”.

“Underestimating Ortygia that would have been a fatal mistake – Matteo Aicardi admits – we didn’t commit it, we started well while remaining in control of the match. Today the referee allowed for a more dynamic game in the center and I finally scored some goals. In the third half we had a blackout and they were good at exploiting it, luckily we held on in the key moment and brought home this very important Coppa Italia. National? No, Campagna must call young people, I’m only thinking of Pro Recco “.

PRO RECCO-CC ORTIGIA 1928 12-8

PRO RECCO: Del Lungo , Di Fulvio 1, Zalanki 1, Cinnamon, Younger 3, Fondelli , N. Presciutti, Echenique 1, Ivovic 1, Iocchi Gratta 1, Aicardi 4, Hallock, Negri. All. Sukno

CC ORTIGIA 1928: Tempesti, Cassia 3, Giribaldi, A. Condemi, Di Luciano 1, Velkic, Ferrero 2, Gorria Puga, F. Condemi 1, Rossi, Vidovic 1, Napolitano, Ruggiero. All. Piccardo

Referees: Severo and Frauenfelder

Partials: 3-1, 3-2, 2-4, 4-1. A. Condemi (O) at 5’32 of the fourth time and Vidovic (O) at 7’40 of the fourth time went out due to limit of fouls. Numerical superiority: Recco 4/11 + a penalty and Ortigia 1/7 + a penalty. In goal Del Lungo (R) and Tempesti (O). Negri (R) takes over from Del Lungo at 6’37 of the third time. Rossi (O) and Zalanki (R) expelled for mutual misconduct at 5’05 of the fourth time.