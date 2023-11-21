Genoa – Mayor Carlo Gandolfo conferred today, 21 November, Italian citizenship to Aleksandar “Leka” Ivovic, captain of Pro Recco. Ivovic’s wife and the Pro Recco player Matteo Iocchi Gratta were also present at the oath of loyalty to the Italian Republic, made by the water polo player, a citizen of Recco for years, in front of the mayor.

Ivovic was born in 1986 in Castelnuovo di Cattaro (in Serbian-Montenegrin Herceg Novi), a city which was then still part of Yugoslavia and then passed to Serbia-Montenegro (with whose national team Ivovic won a World League) and finally to Montenegro (with which he won a European Championship and a World League).

He won 4 Serbian-Montenegrin, 2 Montenegrin, 1 Croatian and 10 Italian championships, the latter all with Pro Recco.