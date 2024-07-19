Recco – Time is running out and Pro Recco asks for help. At the club headquarters, work is going on day and night: tempting sirens from other clubs are ringing around the players, they have to hurry to save the club that has won more than anyone else in Liguria in recent years, and obviously we are not just talking about water polo. As for water polo, a historic and renowned club, capable of establishing itself in Italy and abroad and whose crisis is also worrying the Federation and Coni. President Maurizio Felugo is trying to cash in on the support, especially in terms of sponsorship, of some entrepreneurs.

Premise: one alone who can take Volpi’s place at the moment there is none and it is not certain that there will be one in the future because the former owner of Spezia also has financial availability that is not easily verifiable. In addition to having to face a burdensome financial commitment, then, there is too little time to even think of relying on a single financier even in the context of a strong downsizing. And in any case before building the team it is necessary to know what economic basis to rely on. We are looking around, therefore, for a pure rescue operation. Among the names of those who could lend a hand there could be Antonio Gozzi. The number one of Virtus Entella, it must be said with extreme clarity, has no intention of taking over the company. He reiterated this in recent days. Since 2010 he has kept the Chiavari club in professional football by making a great financial effort.

Others investments in the world of sport have never been taken into consideration and will not be in the future. For the sake of seriousness and transparency he preferred to clarify the nature of his temporary commitment from the beginning. Of course there is mutual respect and friendship between Gozzi and Felugo. Gozzi, among other things, albeit with the role of simple advisor, was part of Volpi’s Pro Recco. But the help of the number one of Duferco alone will not be enough and will have to be forced to join that of other entrepreneurs who will have to quickly take to the field to support the club, whose real objective today is to present itself at the starting line of the new season with a new company and a team capable of simply maintaining the category. If then, along the way, new resources arrive, other considerations will be made.

But today Maurizio Felugo must only think about lay the foundations to start again and show up at the next Serie A1 with a team of young players from the youth team plus some players from the old group determined to believe in a project with high sporting and social value. Taking into account the current conditions, if Pro Recco manages to stay in the category next season, it will have accomplished another feat, similar to winning a championship or the Champions League to which Volpi’s investments had accustomed it in recent years. Now, however, the panorama has changed suddenly, since Volpi announced his intention to withdraw. In this regard, yesterday was also a day of many rumors, none of which, however, are official yet. Granados, for example, who was given as a given at Ferencvaros in the morning, flatly denied the news in the afternoon.

Of course, however, There are offers for everyone. Yesterday, there was also a rumor about a pass from Del Lungo to Quinto, a few kilometers away. More will be known in the next few hours. In the meantime, Brescia has caused a stir with a statement where it speaks of solidarity with Pro Recco, but also of willingness “to welcome athletes who want to continue playing in the Italian championship, enhancing the national sports heritage of the highest level”. Everyone has interpreted it in their own way, from provocation (relations have never been idyllic after years of finals) to the desire to be as transparent as possible given the contacts between Brescia (as with many other clubs) and the players who played for Recco last season.