Slovakia’s government has asked the country’s police to investigate former Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad for donating fighter jets and an air defense system to Ukraine to help Kiev defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a government official said on Friday. Friday (21).

The new government, under the leadership of leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico, an admirer of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, took office in October last year and cut military aid to Ukrainians.

In 2023, Slovakia’s previous government supplied a dozen Russian-made MiG-29 fighters, most of which were non-operational, as well as the KUB air defense system.

Igor Melicher, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense and member of the ruling Smer party, claimed that the donation of the air defense system exposed Slovak airspace and put citizens at risk.

“I am convinced that Nad betrayed Slovakia,” Melicher said at a briefing. “The Ministry of Defense is filing a criminal complaint on suspicion of the crime of sabotage, or treason, abuse of power and breach of fiduciary duties.”

Nad has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and said he would make the decision again to help Ukraine militarily. There was no immediate new comment from him on Friday.

In May, Fico was the target of a shooting attack. He was hospitalized, underwent surgery and recovered.

In Slovakia’s most recent general election, in September 2023, Smer was the party with the most votes, with 23% of Slovaks’ preference, and Fico managed to form a coalition to become prime minister again, a position he had already held in two other periods. .

During the campaign, Fico made a promise: to cut military aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“The war in Ukraine did not start last year [2022], began in 2014, when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists began murdering Russian citizens in Donbass and Luhansk,” he said in August last year. “We need to tell the whole world: freedom came from the East, war always comes from the West.”

Elected, he kept his promise to cut military aid, but softened his stance against Ukraine a little, saying that he would not oppose Ukraine’s attempt to join the European Union, nor would he block financial aid from the bloc to the country.

Still, he continues to make statements in favor of Russia. In January, in an interview with Slovak public broadcaster RTVS, he stated that Ukraine must agree to cede areas occupied by the Russians for the war to end.