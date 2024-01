Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Another case of suspicious death occurred in late December in Russia, this time involving a local politician who was part of a party allied with President Vladimir Putin's government.

Vladimir Egorov, 46 years old, deputy of the Duma (City Chamber) of the city of Tobolsk, located in Siberia, was found lifeless in the backyard of a house, after, according to information from witnesses, falling from the third floor of the residence.

According to information provided by Russian media, Egorov was visiting a friend when he “suffered a fall” from a height of around 10 meters. The local police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death, considering it to date as an “accident”. Russian sources told local media that the deputy had “heart problems” and that this may have contributed to his fall and death.

Egorov was a member of the United Russia party, considered a political party favorable to Putin. He was also considered as one of the richest deputies in Tobolsk.

Egorov's death adds to a series of mysterious cases involving the deaths of Russian oligarchs, many of whom were also Putin's allies or critics of the Kremlin. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, several well-known people have died in Russia after also falling from a window, among these people are Ravil Maganov, who was president of Lukoil, and Pavel Antov, a food magnate.