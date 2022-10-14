The Italian Parliament has met for the second consecutive day to appoint the new president of the Chamber of Deputies. The procedure constitutes the last step before beginning the round of consultations with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, for the appointment of the future Government. However, the chosen person clearly marked again the ultraconservative profile that the it was Meloni. After appointing Ignazio Benito La Russa, a collector of Mussolini figurines and political and biological son of fascism, as president of the Senate, the coalition led by the extreme right has placed the deputy of the League Lorenzo Fontana in the Chamber of Deputies. A man trusted by Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, known for his anti-abortion positions, against homosexual civil unions and for his laudatory comments to Vladimir Putin.

Thursday’s session in the Senate staged the war waged by the coalition partners at the expense of the ministries. Silvio Berlusconi wanted to give an arm wrestle to the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, when she saw that she did not accept placing Licia Ronzulli, her right hand, at the head of an important portfolio of the Council of Ministers. The leader of Forza Italia refused to vote for Meloni’s candidate in the Senate in order to put pressure on her. But he discovered that the coalition leader had moved behind the scenes to get the support she needed from the opposition and ended up publicly humiliating The Cavaliere. The staging of the Chamber of Deputies, after a Machiavellian inaugural session, was more sedate.

The coalition reached an agreement to appoint Fontana. It was clear that said presidency corresponded to the League, the second most voted party of the group in the elections of September 25. But the name was chosen by Salvini. Meloni would have preferred a more moderate profile, sources from his party point out, but the League wanted to satisfy the Venetian sector of its party with Fontana. The deputy and deputy secretary of the formation, however, has a recent past full of extreme political statements and positions. On the benches on the left, in fact, a banner was unfurled that read: “No to a homophobic and pro-Putin president.”

Fontana is from Verona and is 42 years old. He is also former Vice President of the League and former Minister of Family (2018-2019) and European Affairs (2019). The problem is that it has repeatedly spoken out against civil unions for homosexuals in Italy and against abortion. But he has also openly flirted with organizations like the Greek neo-Nazi Golden Dawn or the ultra-Alternative for Germany party.

“The natural family is being attacked. They want to dominate us and erase our people”, is one of his phrases and in fact, as soon as it was known that he was the strongest candidate to occupy the third position of the State, the progressive deputy Alessandro Zan, promoter of the bill against homophobia who has been standing in Parliament for months, regretted it.

In foreign policy, he has been very critical of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, against “republican patriots”, in addition to enthusiastically defending Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which he has defined as “the reference for those who believe in an identity model of society” thanks to the “great Christian religious awakening registered in the country” at the hands of its president, who is “a light for us”

