Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross, pro-player eSportivosaid via Twitter that he was fired from your team – Team SMG – since his mother was dying and this would affect its performance.

Through various tweetthe pro player said: “I was fired because my mother was terminally ill and they assumed that this would affect my performance. I knew it was going to happen for some time. Ever since it had reached the fourth stage of cancer . She died this Monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose someone you love. ”

He then added. “Other explanations. I was supposed to catch a flight and rejoin my team on May 14th. My mother had a heart attack on the evening of May 12 and was admitted to the hospital. I asked if I could move the flight as the bootcamp would start on May 20th. They called me on May 14 and asked me what I had decided to do “.

The pro-player also shared a message he sent via smartphone, in which he shows the exact answer he sent. In short, he explains that he wants stay by the side of the dying mother, but he is interested in continuing to work for the team. His mother, apparently, would have told him to go to his team, but clearly the boy preferred not to abandon her.

The team, according to what the pro-player said, however, did a meeting without informing him and has decided to fire him.

Obviously we do ours condolences to Ross for the loss of his mother. For the moment, the only communication on Twitter of the team reports the separation between Team SMG and Ross, but there are no comments on the situation and on what the pro-player said.

The story has so far only been told on one side and we don’t know if there are any details that Ross has excluded from his own story. If not, the team’s decision would really be indefensible.