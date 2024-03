Protesters shout and wave Palestinian flags during the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam | Photo: EFE/EPA/FREEK VAN DEN BERGH

A group of pro-Palestine protesters staged violent protests during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, this Sunday (10).

The demonstration coincided with the visit of the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who took the opportunity to ask for prayers for peace and the release of hostages who have been under the control of terrorists in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack.

According to information from the Argentine portal Infobae, protests intensified with demonstrators throwing fireworks and eggs at police and attempting to climb over police vehicles. Tensions rose when a group carrying Israeli flags and photos of the hostages confronted pro-Palestinian protesters, prompting police to intervene to calm the situation.

In his speech during the museum's opening, Herzog emphasized the need to combat hate and anti-Semitism globally.

“[…] Right now, hatred and anti-Semitism are flourishing around the world and we must fight them together,” the Israeli president said at the scene, calling for the “immediate and safe return” of hostages captured by Hamas and a “prayer for peace.”