They claim that Palestinians have been living in an “open-air prison” for two decades; university condemned Hamas action

Pro-Palestinian students from Harvard Universityin the USA, released a letter on Saturday (7.Oct.2023) in which they blame Israel for “ongoing violence” in the region. The extremist group Hamas, which claimed responsibility for the attack, is not named. Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 36 kB).

Here are some of the points from the letter:

O “apartheid regime” of Israel is the “sole culprit”;

Palestinians in Gaza have lived for two decades in a “open air prison” and they have nowhere to take refuge;

it will take a “firm opposition” in the coming days against “colonial retaliation”.

The letter is signed by 31 groups of students.

On Tuesday (October 10), the president of Harvard, Claudine Gayif expressed regarding the letter. He declared that students have the right to express themselves, but that no one, not even 30 student groups, speak on behalf of the institution or its leaders.

“What There is no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Such inhumanity is abominable.”wrote the president of Harvard on the institution’s official website.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticized the students’ letter.

He wrote on their profile on X (formerly Twitter) that the signatories of the letter chose to support “terrorists” who are “raping, kidnapping and killing thousands of women and children”.

