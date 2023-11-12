Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 19:48

The cities of São Paulo and Brasília had, this Sunday (12), pro-Palestinian acts and for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. In São Paulo, the event on Avenida Paulista began at 11am in front of Praça Oswaldo Cruz and continued to the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp), ending around 2pm. In Brasília, the event took place on Eixo Norte, in Plano Piloto, from 10 am.

The event in São Paulo was organized by the Front in Defense of the Palestinian People’s Struggle and included the participation of political parties and social movements. One of the chants sung by the protesters was: “State of Israel, murderous state! Long live the struggle of the Palestinian people!”

One of the organizers, Mohamad El Kadri, was president of the Palestine Latino Forum and said that this is already the fifth act in favor of Palestine in São Paulo, since the beginning of the most recent hostilities, which began on October 7th. For him, the acts serve to inform society about the cause of the Palestinian people.

“The mobilizations bring people knowledge about the Palestinian cause. Here in Brazil, people don’t really know the reason for the Palestinian cause. Even the media’s work is very partial, they do not interview representatives of the Palestinian community and Arab society. A lady at the demonstration said that she had no idea that Israel has occupied Palestine for 75 years,” she highlighted.

For Mohamad, the acts also serve as encouragement to the Palestinians in Gaza: “everything we do in Brazil we send to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is very important for them, they see that they are not alone.”

A performance by women simulating carrying dead children in red-stained cloths caught the public’s attention. The idea is to denounce the high number of child deaths caused by Israeli bombings.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of children killed since October 7th reached 4,506 this Sunday. Therefore, a child dies every 10 minutes in the Palestinian enclave.

Brasilia

In Brasília, the event was organized by the Committee for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which brings together political parties and social movements. The president of the Brazil Palestine Institute, Ahmad Shehada, was one of the organizers of what was the sixth street rally in Brasília in favor of the Palestinian cause.

Shehada was born in a refugee camp in Gaza, has family in the war zone, and highlighted that these acts are a response to Israel’s aggression.

“The Palestinian cause belongs to all humanity, it is a just cause. The people are sensitized against these attacks against children, against hospitals”.

Professor Eliene Bento Luiz, 58 years old, went to the event in Brasília because she believes it is important to show the government that Brazilian society is aware of what is happening in Gaza. “This does not mean that we are anti-Semitic, as we know how much the Jewish people have suffered throughout history. We do want the Palestinian people to be respected. If there must be punishment, let it be for the Hamas group, not with the death and blood of innocent people and children,” she highlighted.

World

Pro-Palestine demonstrations also took place in different cities around the world in this weekend. In London, England, an event brought together more than 300,000 people this Saturday (11).

Pro-Palestine and ceasefire demonstrations were also recorded in Brussels (Belgium), Berlin (Germany), Geneva (Switzerland), Barcelona (Spain) and Australia.