Demonstrations around the world continue to take to the streets to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and show rejection of the actions taken by Israel, in retaliation for the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7. On the other hand, some contingents of protesters in European cities demand the release of the Israeli hostages, while expressing their support for the citizens in Tel Aviv.

With the slogan of “stop the genocide in Gaza”, dozens of Parisians gathered in the French capital to reflect the need for an “urgent ceasefire”, in the midst of a ban implemented by Emmanuel Macron’s Government in relation to pro-Palestinian protests in French territory.

“It is not fair that a ceasefire has not been called, that thousands of civilians are dying and no one is saying anything,” said Samia Orosemane, a French comedian who joined the demonstrations in favor of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. , also criticizing that in a country “of human rights” citizens are prevented from demonstrating by public forces.

Despite the ban, which was ratified by an administrative court on October 28, among the protesters were some politicians and parliamentarians from the French left.

Meanwhile, Palestinian flags were also seen on the streets of London this weekend, when dozens of citizens of the capital demanded that the Administration of British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunnak, demand that Israel definitively cease hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, instead from its current position that ensures “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict so that aid can reach civilians in Gaza.

“The superpowers at play are not doing enough right now. That is why we are here: we ask for a ceasefire, we ask for Palestinian rights, the right to exist, to live, human rights, all our rights,” Camille said. Revuelta, one of the protesters who participated in the demonstration on October 28.

Already in a country of the so-called ‘Arab world’, the inhabitants of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, also came out to condemn the “Israeli genocide” in the Gaza Strip, calling on other Middle Eastern states to join in solidarity with the people. Palestinian, highlighting the role that Egypt could play in the situation.

“We say to Egypt that today it has the best opportunity to regain leadership of the Arab and Islamic world by adopting a clear and bold stance,” said Omar Haymour, deputy secretary of the Islamic group Jamaa Islamiya.

Russia dissipates anti-Israel protest in Dagestan

In parallel with the pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Russian security forces closed the airport in Makhachkala, in the southern province of Dagestan, after a mob of anti-Israel protesters broke into the airport in search of Israeli citizens, causing authorities to have to divert flights, including one from Israel.

After learning of the facts, Israel asked Russia to guarantee the security of its citizens and Jews within its territory. “The State of Israel considers attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere serious,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the public, adding that the Israeli ambassador in Moscow is working with the authorities. local to ensure the well-being of its citizens.

Local health authorities report at least 20 injuries.

Relations between Russia and Israel have hit a low point, after the Kremlin extended an invitation for a delegation from the armed group Hamas to attend the Russian capital, in a mediation effort by the Russian government that upset Tel Aviv, summoning Moscow’s ambassador to Israeli territory to ask for explanations.

Solidarity with Israeli hostages

After some relatives of Israeli hostages who have been held hostage by Hamas since October 7, there have also been demonstrations for their release outside Israel’s borders.

Outside the Qatari embassy in London, dozens of people protested against the Arab monarchy, alleging that it finances the Palestinian armed group.

“We are worried, but we know that the ground offensive must be carried out. (…) Hamas has to disappear so that the Palestinians can have a decent life and so that Israel can live safely and without this happening again,” said Deborah Markham. , participant in the demonstration.

Similar expressions to those in the British capital have been reported in Warsaw and Geneva.

Faced with a possible large-scale ground incursion by Israeli military forces in Gaza, citizens internationally express their sympathy with two peoples who, regardless of their leaders, suffer the ravages of the conflict.

