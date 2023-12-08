In Manchester, pro-Palestinian activists attempted to disrupt an exclusive fashion show for French brand Chanel by waving Palestinian flags. A British newspaper reported this on December 8 Daily Mail.

The newspaper showed footage of protesters chanting the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and waving flags calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Thus, a large crowd of demonstrators could be heard at the event.

The publication clarifies that local residents were subject to strict control during the show, which took place on Thomas Street. They were asked to dim the lights and were prohibited from watching the show from their balconies. In response to such harsh measures, Manchester residents sang karaoke in nearby pubs throughout the event.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place around the world. Thus, in November, a rally in support of Palestine took place in San Francisco (California). Izvestia correspondent Nikolai Masterov then reported that the demonstrators wanted to draw the attention of the participants of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in the city to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

Before, On November 6, Dissenters activists blocked the Boeing plant in the US state of Missouri demanding a stop to the fighting in the Gaza Strip. About 75 people took part in the action.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.