NYT: Palestinian Movement Releases Insects into Netanyahu’s Washington Hotel

Pro-Palestinian activists released insects into the Watergate Hotel in Washington, where an Israeli delegation headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying, The New York Post (NYP) reported.

According to the publication, the larvae and crickets were scattered in one of the hotel’s halls on a table with American and Israeli flags. “Palestinian protesters wreaked havoc at the Watergate Hotel last night to harass Netanyahu, the Israeli Mossad agents and the Secret Service who continue to terrorize our people,” the Palestinian movement said.

The hotel administration has already eliminated the consequences of the action.

Earlier, during his address to Congress, Benjamin Netanyahu proposed that the United States create a new alliance similar to NATO in the Middle East.