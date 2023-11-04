Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 04/11/2023 – 18:57

Public called for ceasefire in Gaza. Previous events were banned for becoming a stage for anti-Semitic speeches and the glorification of violence. In Israel, dissatisfaction with the kidnapping of 240 also gives rise to protests. Around 8,500 people participated in a “predominantly peaceful” pro-Palestinian march in Berlin this Saturday (04/11), police reported.

Responding to a call from Arab and German left-wing organizations, protesters are calling for a ceasefire and an end to bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Some of those present had their faces covered, others waved Palestinian flags, displayed posters or shouted slogans such as “stop the genocide in Gaza” – an accusation contested by Israel supporters – or “freedom for Palestine”.

The region entered its 29th day of conflict, sparked when members of the radical Islamic group Hamas invaded Israel, massacring around 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapping more than 240 others. Since then, Gaza has been under intense bombardment, and the civilian population suffers while Hamas – accused of using innocent people as a human shield while remaining entrenched beneath an extensive network of tunnels – continues to launch rockets towards Israel, which has also faced attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

Hamas is betting on prolonging the conflict at the expense of the civilian population as a strategy to force Israel to accept a ceasefire – endorsed by the international community – and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to sources from the organization interviewed by the news agency Reuters .

Around a thousand police officers attended this Saturday’s event in order to prevent possible clashes – previous demonstrations were marked by violence and slogans of anti-Semitic content and support for Hamas, an organization considered terrorist by Germany and other Western countries.

According to the German press, 64 complaints were registered – 16 of them on suspicion of “inciting hatred against a people”.

In Germany, inciting or glorifying violence against ethnic or national groups is prohibited by the Constitution. The country considers Israel’s security a “historic responsibility”, which is why it does not tolerate questions about the existence of the Jewish State – Hamas’s statutory mission is the annihilation of Israel – and its right to defense.

Police blocked other demonstrations before

One day after the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, dozens of people gathered in the Neukölln district to celebrate the massacre and distribute sweets to passersby. The act was later dispersed by the police, but generated public unrest and indignation.

Days later, citing security concerns, the police announced a specific ban on acts that represented possible “dangers to security and public order”. The measure affected 20 out of a total of 45 protests since the outbreak of the conflict – freedom of assembly in public places is a fundamental right guaranteed by the German Constitution, but demonstrations must be reported in advance to the police.

A pro-Palestine rally also this Saturday in the city of Düsseldorf brought together another 17,000 people and passed peacefully, according to the dpa news agency. There were seizures of posters that relativized the Holocaust.

Police are also investigating the display of posters demanding the creation of an Islamic caliphate at a demonstration held on Friday in Essen.

The previous weekend, another 10,000 people marched in Kreuzberg, another district of Berlin.

Speaking on Deutschlandfunk radio, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany condemned anti-Semitic messages in pro-Palestine rallies and urged caution among those joining such demonstrations, citing “very clear violations, anti-Semitic violations, hatred of Jews.”

In Paris, the scene of another pro-Palestinian and pro-ceasefire rally this Saturday, part of the crowd accused Israel of being a “murderer” – the police chief had previously announced that he would not tolerate anti-Semitic behavior and glorification of terrorism. On the same day, according to Reuters, in the French city of Lyon, a man stabbed a Jewish woman on the doorstep of her house, which had been painted with a swastika. The police are looking for the perpetrator of the crime.

Ceasefire would only serve Hamas’ interests, say Israel’s allies

Israel rejects the idea of ​​a ceasefire, which is supported by the United States. “A ceasefire would only keep Hamas in power, allowing them to regroup and repeat what they did on October 7th,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this Saturday. The White House emissary, however, reiterated American support for “humanitarian pauses” that allow for the flow of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians from Gaza.

According to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (a branch of the Red Cross), 1,102 foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality left Gaza through the Rafah border, opened for the first time in this direction only in the fourth week of conflict. The exit, however, would have been blocked this Saturday by Hamas, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Also on Saturday, speaking to members of the Green party, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck argued that Hamas “needs to be destroyed because [o grupo] It is destroying the peace process in the Middle East.”

Foreign Minister of neighboring Jordan, Ayman Safadi said he disagreed that Israeli military action was self-defense. “It cannot be justified under any pretext and will not bring peace or security to the region.”

Protests also in Israel

Thousands also took to the streets in Israel to demand the release of more than 240 hostages held for 29 days in Gaza by Hamas. It is the second week of protests, and according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz there are events scheduled in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beer Sheva, Eilat, among other cities.

People gathered in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, to call for his resignation from office – the prime minister has avoided commenting on the responsibility and possible failures of the government in relation to October 7, saying that he will be held accountable when the declared war against Hamas ends.

Some family members of the hostages have spent the night camping in tents set up in front of the defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. Hamas claims that more than 60 hostages are missing as a result of the bombings in Gaza – it is not possible to verify this information independently.

ra (ots, dpa, AP, Reuters)