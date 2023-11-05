Protests call for “ceasefire” in Gaza and accuse Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinians

Several cities around the world registered pro-Palestine protests this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023). Protesters called for an end to Israel’s bombing of Gaza and called the attacks “genocide”.

Protests were recorded in Washington (USA), London (United Kingdom), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Milan (Italy), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Toronto (Canada) and Wellington (New Zealand). In Brazil, there were demonstrations in at least 3 states.

Watch (1min31s):

This is not the first wave of protests in favor of the Palestinian cause since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7. Over the last month, other demonstrations have been recorded in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has already left 10,775 dead, according to the Al Jazeera on Friday (3.Nov.2023). Of the total, 9,370 are Palestinians, with the majority (9,227) being in the Gaza Strip. In the conflict, at least 1,405 Israelis died. The data cannot be independently confirmed.

UNDERSTAND WHAT IT IS GENOCIDE

The word “genocide” has frequented Brazilian political news in recent times, especially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments and politicians were classified as genocidal for not following the standard recommended procedures for combating coronavirus.

It turns out that being irresponsible or making decisions contrary to common sense in the area of ​​public health or in places of war conflicts does not constitute genocide, when taking into account the real meaning of the term. O Power360 made a report about what it is genocide: read here.

The word genocide appeared in 1944, during the 2nd World War. It was created by lawyer Raphael Lemkin (1900-1959), a Polish Jew, to conceptualize the abuses suffered by victims of the Nazi government. It comes from the junction of genosa Greek word meaning “tribe”with cideLatin expression for “to kill”.

According to professor at the PUC-Rio Law Institute, Michael Freitas Mohallem, “O genocide is the act of destroying a group, whether ethnic or religious, but it has an important element which is the intention of an agent to eradicate a specific group”. In short, whoever commits genocide it needs deliberately wish to exterminate a population group.

In 1948, the genocide came to be defined as a crime when the UN (United Nations) held an event to address the issue, the “Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of Crime Genocide”. Within the framework of international law, the organization’s member countries undertake to monitor and punish possible perpetrators.

In the case of the war between Hamas and Israel, the conflict began after an attack by sea, land and air by the extremist group on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. In this surprise military attack, Hamas killed men, women and children without distinction, including more than 200 young people who participated in a rave (party). The group has a public statute in which one of its purposes includes the extinction of Israel.