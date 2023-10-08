Pro-Palestine protesters gathered this Sunday (8) in New York, in the United States, with the support of the local Democratic Socialists of America (DAS). The protest attracted around a thousand people amid widespread condemnation of the event and the advance of the war between Israel and Hamas. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and other Democratic leaders called the rally “abhorrent and morally repugnant,” distancing themselves from far-left members of the party.

“The people of Israel face violent terrorist attacks and kidnappings of civilians. I condemn the plans for a demonstration in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The demonstration is abominable and morally repugnant,” Hochul said earlier on X (formerly Twitter). Among the Democratic members of the DSA are New York congressmen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Jamaal Bowman, who condemned the attacks and called for a ceasefire, but did not take a stand at the demonstration, the website reported. Political.

The New York DSA called the demonstration “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid”. On the social networks, AOC condemned Hamas attack on Israel. “No child and no family should have to endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region,” he said. The parliamentarian argued that “an immediate ceasefire” is “necessary to save lives”. She did not comment on the pro-Palestinian demonstration on social media.

Israeli diplomat Aviv Zell appealed to New York Mayor Eric Adams of the Democratic Party to “stop the promotion of terror.” “A protest in favor of Hamas, a well-known terrorist organization, is scheduled for 1pm today in Times Square!! It’s not about supporting the Palestinians or even telling their lies again; it’s about supporting an entity that seeks to murder lives innocent people! We unequivocally support you on 9/11. This is our 9/11 and we need you with us!” Zell no X.

In the social media, Adams stated that “at a time when innocent people are being massacred and children kidnapped in Israel, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism.” The mayor of New York said that the demonstration, which began in Times Square and continued to the Israeli consulate, was monitored throughout the day. “I reject this. New York City rejects this. Don’t use our streets to spread your hate,” he added.

Along the way to the protest, pro-Palestine protesters met with pro-Israel protesters; New York police kept the groups separated. There were also pro-Palestinian protests in front of the White House in Washington (DC) with support from the organization Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, also known as the “Answer Coalition “.