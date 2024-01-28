Pro-Palestine march in Milan: “Let's stop the genocide in Gaza”

New demonstration today in Milan in support of the Palestinian people, after yesterday's sit in which also resulted in some moments of tension with the police. Among Palestinian flags and some red flags, many, many with keffiyehs around their necks, marched from Piazzale Loreto behind the banner reading “Let's stop the genocide in Gaza”, chanting the slogans “Free Palestine”, “Israel is criminal “, “Freedom, freedom”, “Netanyahu assassin”, “Joe Biden assassin”, “free Palestine”.

“The SS of World War II are now the Zionists” and “The Holocaust continues in Gaza at the hands of Israel” read some of the signs held up by the protesters. A girl had one with Netanyahu's face that transforms into Hitler's. Also in the procession was a woman with her hands colored red and a bloody doll around her neck, symbolizing the children who died in Gaza.

When the procession passes in front of an old League poster hanging from a building someone tries to take it down until finally a piece comes off. Meanwhile, interventions follow one another from the van bearing the banner of the Palestinian Community of Lombardy: “Israel is a criminal, Israel is a terrorist and all those who support Israel are criminals and terrorists”. And then again: “We are not anti-Semites, we are not anti-Jews. But we are anti-Zionists. Israel is practicing genocide.” A young Palestinian refers to the day of remembrance: “On January 27th we remember a genocide to learn and not repeat the same mistakes. But here we are: 114 days since Israel has been carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian population. One day the Zionists will pay.”