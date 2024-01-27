Tension on Saturday due to pro-Palestine demonstrations on Remembrance Day

It announces a tense Saturday for the pro-Palestine marches scheduled in Rome, Milan, Naples and Cagliari to coincide with Remembrance Day. After the alarm raised by the Jewish communities, the police headquarters involved banned the demonstrations, asking that they be postponed to another date.

In the circular sent to the police commissioners the Interior Ministry has warned that holding marches on Remembrance Day could cause them to “take on harmful connotations” of the “commemorative spirit in favor of the victims of the racial laws, as well as condemnation of the persecution of the Jewish people”. The demonstrations “could determine, also in relation to the current international conflict context, the rise of tensions”.

The police authorities have contacted the organizers of the various marches and in Milan they obtained from the Palestinian Association of Italy that it be moved to Sunday. Some groups, however, such as the Young Palestinians, have confirmed their intention to take to the streets in the four cities with the slogan “Repression will not stop us”.

“We take to the streets against the bans because we have memories”, the Young Palestinians announced on Instagram, “the repression will not stop us”. “Compared to what our people are paying for their freedom, this small act of civil disobedience is a negligible risk, also considering that, until proven otherwise, demonstrating is still a right in Italy.”

“It is extremely serious that the Jewish community affects a decision already taken by the competent authority that authorized the march”, the president of the Palestinian Students Movement, Maya Issa, denounced, “it is a decision that increases anger and we cannot guarantee that there will not be people who will take to the streets tomorrow anyway”.

To enliven the eve there was also a sit-in in front of the Farnesina in which a group of activists from Potere al Popolo he tried to smear some sheets of paper depicting the Israeli flag with paint. The police intervened and prevented the action by having the material removed. Not far away the agents subjected Gabriele Rubini, known as 'chef Rubioknown for his pro-Palestine positions: he had a plastic canister in his car containing five liters of what he explained was animal blood.

“Every Saturday we marched and every Saturday we will march until Palestine is free again”, the well-known chef then said in a statement.The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, also spoke on the topic: “it is an issue that worries us quite a bit at the moment, beyond the merit of the demonstrations because in Italy, as you know, we respect the right to demonstrate. Piantedosi is working on it, let's see what emerges “.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

