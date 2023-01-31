Camilo, Silveira and Renan Filho, from the Lula government, and Senator Samuel Araújo, who declared his vote for his opponent, attended

the senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) participated this Tuesday (31.Jan.2023) in a cross-party lunch with colleagues who support his re-election as President of the Senate. The event was organized by Senator weverton (PDT-MA) and was attended by 24 people.

On the list of gifts was Senator doctor Samuel Araújo (PSD-RO), which declared support for Pacheco’s opposing candidacy, that of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN). Araújo is the 1st alternate in office Marcos Rogério (PL-RO), which is licensed from the mandate.

When asked by Power360 about his presence at the pro-Pacheco event, Araújo said he had just gone to lunch with colleagues. In addition to him, senators from the MDB, PT and União Brasil were at Weverton’s house, in Brasília.

On the lunch menu, there was: cold cuts board with cheese, salami and raw ham, salad, rice, barbecued ribs, carreteiro rice and cuxá rice, one of the best-known typical dishes from Maranhão, the host’s state.

Here are the senators who attended the luncheon: