More than 10,000 people have been arrested in Russia since the start of the pro-Navalny protest movement on January 23, according to a count by the specialist NGO OVD-Info published on Wednesday February 3.

Many protesters remained crowded into buses “in terrible, suffocating conditions, without food and without being able to go to the toilet for long hours”, said an official of OVD-Info, Grigory Dournovo, on the antenna of the radio Ekho Moskvy. Thereafter “It is very difficult for lawyers and jurists to access police stations. They do not let them in, it becomes systematic”, he added.

OVD-Info lists 4,000 arrests on January 23, 5,700 during the demonstrations on January 31 and 1,400 Tuesday evening (link in russian), after Alexey Navalny was sentenced to a prison sentence.

Numerous publications on social networks and independent Russian media report on the difficult conditions in which the arrested protesters are being held. “More than 40 hours have passed since our arrest (…) We are hardly fed. For the last nine hours, we’ve been on a bus, forced to stand.”, said one of them (link in russian) in an Instagram video broadcast by the opposition Dojd TV channel.

Authorities are using other approaches to deter Russians from taking part in pro-Navalny protests. Alexandre Bastrykine, the head of the Investigation Committee, a body dependent on the Kremlin and in charge of major criminal cases, thus affirmed that checks would be made to ensure whether the arrested men have indeed carried out their military service, which is compulsory in Russia.