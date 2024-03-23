Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 18:42

Left-wing groups and supporters of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took to the streets of Brazilian cities and abroad, this Saturday, 23. Summoned by entities after former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gathered a crowd on Avenida Paulista in Last month, the acts were marked by emptying.

The calls shared by the PT militants for what they called National Mobilization Day to Fight for Democracy had a time and place of concentration for at least 19 cities. Among them, Barcelona, ​​in Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal. In Brazil, in some capitals there were meetings of dozens of people.

In Rio de Janeiro, the event was canceled due to bad weather. The main demonstration was held in Salvador, with the participation of the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). Even in the capital of Bahia the act was empty.

The leadership of the Lula government sought, from the beginning of the mobilizations, to distance itself from the organization of the acts. The President of the Republic did not attend any of them. The ministers were also not scheduled. But the PT officially called on supporters to join.

In an official note published on the party's website and sent to the party's state and municipal directories, the PT asked members and supporters to take to the streets to defend the “defense of democracy” and the “punishment of those who attacked the Democratic State of Law”, without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name.

Although the mobilization gained strength after Bolsonaro's act in Paulista, the movements stated that it was not a response to the former president. Bolsonaro gathered a crowd in Paulista on February 25th. In São Paulo, the PT event was scheduled for Largo de São Francisco.

Former deputy José Genoíno and former minister José Dirceu were present. Dirceu was convicted and arrested three times in the wake of the Mensalão and Petrolão cases. He has appeared again on the national political scene, and some of his supporters defend his return to command of the PT in 2025, when Gleisi will leave office.

The agenda of the events was diffuse, with banners, speeches and publications on social networks for “the memory of the 60th anniversary of the military coup”, “against the genocide in Palestine” and in defense of “Bolsonaro's arrest”.

There were also records of acts in cities such as Porto Alegre, Brasília, Curitiba, Campo Grande, Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza and Recife. With the presence of PT deputies, such as Maria do Rosário, in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, and Rogério Correia, in the capital of Minas Gerais.

Leading the organization of these acts were left-wing movements such as Frente Povo Sem Medo (FPSM), Frente Brasil Popular and Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Teto (MTST), as well as leaders of parties such as PSOL and PCdoB.

To the Estadãoleaders of social movements that organized the events criticized the government's decision not to participate in the event.

“It is undeniable that Lula's presence in any event increases the mobilization capacity, but, in our assessment, the call for tomorrow's events (Saturday) has already shown strength”, said Rud Rafael, general coordinator of the MTST.

The opposition to Lula mocked the low support in publications on social media. Representative Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), former Minister of the Environment in the Bolsonaro government, mocked the low support for Lula. “The PT / Presidengue demonstration is being a success throughout Brazil… hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha”, he wrote.

Representative Carlos Jordy (PL) shared a video that said that the demonstration in Pernambuco had a “wake atmosphere” and “flopped”, a term used as a synonym for failure.