Governor said she is fine and that the Civil and Military Police are investigating the incident.

Former President Support Event Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) in Macaíba (RN) was interrupted by gunfire this Sunday (23.Oct.2022). The act was attended by the governor Fátima Bezerra (PT).

in your profile at twitterBezerra said he was fine and that “Civil and Military Police are working to clarify what happened in Macaíba”.

According to information from Lula’s campaign in the state, there were no injuries. “The governor’s team acted promptly to protect the participants.”, declared the party in a note. The shots would have been fired by a man on a motorcycle.

The governor of Rio Grande do Norte has participated in acts in cities in Rio Grande do Norte since Friday (21.Oct). Macaíba was the last destination of “caravan”.

Bezerra was reelected in the 1st round, with Walter Alves (MDB) as deputy governor. She got 58.3% of the vote. In the 1st round of the elections, Rio Grande do Norte gave approximately 63% of valid votes to Lula, against 31% for the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).