The leading candidates in the Republican primaries sought this Friday (23) to attract the vote of the evangelical Christian base, declaring all-out war on abortion during an event in Washington, where it was clear the massive support for the two favorites in the polls, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump.

A large part of the party’s candidates for the White House candidacy attended the “Road to Majority” event, organized by the evangelical organization Faith and Freedom.

On Friday, it was the turn of candidates such as DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott and former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson.

Trump and former UN ambassador and only female competitor, Nikki Haley, are expected this Saturday (24) at the event.

If voting intentions were measured by the highest ovation, DeSantis and the former US president would be the undisputed favorites to be the Republican Party’s nominees for the 2024 presidential race.

Joe Biden’s predecessor, Trump was widely applauded when he was quoted, even though he was not present at the event.

The standing ovation came as North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson announced that he supports Trump as the party’s nominee.

Similarly, if voting intentions were measured by the boos of those who criticize a candidate, Trump would be the winner of the primaries.

The governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, ended up being the only one who dared to strongly reject the figure of the former president, which generated indignation in a considerable part of the public.

Among the contestants who spoke on Friday, the one who sounded the most like a presidential candidate was DeSantis, who, like his opponents, has viciously attacked abortion and pledged “war on progressive ideology.”

Pence, of strong religious convictions, was the most incisive, defending the prohibition of abortion before the 15th week of pregnancy throughout the United States.

For his part, Trump has been dodging the issue, and DeSantis has only mentioned it, while the rest of the candidates have not been clear about the ideas.

“All Republican presidential candidates should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a national minimum standard,” Pence said.

In the speeches, the Republican primary contestants basically sought to ignore each other, with some criticizing Trump.

In addition, businessman and candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, son of Indian immigrants, appealed to his age – 37 years – to sell himself as the first “millennial” candidate for the presidency.