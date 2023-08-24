Front in Defense of the Family says that the president did not comply with the passage that says he has “commitment to life at all stages”

Deputies and senators opposed to abortion criticized this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) the letter that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wrote to evangelicals when the petista was still in an election campaign, in 2022.

Members of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of the Family and Life met in the Chamber’s Green Room and also criticized the resolution 715 of the CNS (National Health Council), on the guidelines for the Pluriannual Plan and for the National Health Plan.

In the letter released on October 19 of last year, Lula stated that he was personally against abortion and that, if elected, he would have the “commitment to a full life in all its phases”. This Wednesday, pro-life congressmen said that the chief executive made a “political fraud” by writing the letter and not keeping the promises.

They mentioned the resolution 715/2023 of the CNS which, among other topics, mentions the “Legalization of Abortion” as one of the guidelines to be adopted in the national health strategy.

for the senator Eduardo Girao (Novo-CE), Lula is “doing everything backwards” of what he said in the letter to the evangelicals. the deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), in turn, said that the government is “ideologizing health”.

In addition to abortion, congressmen also criticized parts of the resolution that mention policies in favor of the LGBTQIA+ population and encourage the recognition of religions of African origin.

the senator Magno Malta (PL-ES)president of the Front in Defense of the Family, criticized the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, whom he called “communist activist”. According to the congressman, she “it has nothing to do with health”as the minister has a background in social sciences.

Member of the evangelical bench, deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO) called Nísia a “minister of death”. He presided over the evangelical front in the first half of this year and should hold the position again in 2024.

During the entire speech by congressmen against abortion, only two deputies spoke. the 1st was Priscila Costa (PL-CE), who is pregnant. In her speech, the congresswoman exhibited a miniature of a fetus, given to her by Senator Magno Malta.

the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) also spoke and said that the CNS document “encourages abortion” and the “early sexualization” of children.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 23.jun.2023 Deputy Priscila Costa (PL-CE) displays a miniature of a fetus in a speech at the Chamber of Deputies

Read the main points of complaints from congressmen mentioned in the CNS resolution:

44: “Update the National Policy for Integral LGBT Health for LGBTIA+ and define the lines of care, in all life cycles, contemplating the different bodies, practices, existences, issues of race, ethnicity, class, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, intersex, asexual, pansexual and non-binary people, people with restricted freedom, people living on the streets, in a transversal way, and integration of the National Policy for the Comprehensive Health of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites and Transsexuals; revision of the booklet for transgender people, the booklet for pregnant women, prenatal care, with a non-binary focus; with the guarantee of access and monitoring of hormone therapy in populations of transvestites and transgender people, research, updating of protocols and reduction of the age of initiation of hormone therapy to 14 years”;

“Update the National Policy for Integral LGBT Health for LGBTIA+ and define the lines of care, in all life cycles, contemplating the different bodies, practices, existences, issues of race, ethnicity, class, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, intersex, asexual, pansexual and non-binary people, people with restricted freedom, people living on the streets, in a transversal way, and integration of the National Policy for the Comprehensive Health of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites and Transsexuals; revision of the booklet for transgender people, the booklet for pregnant women, prenatal care, with a non-binary focus; with the guarantee of access and monitoring of hormone therapy in populations of transvestites and transgender people, research, updating of protocols and reduction of the age of initiation of hormone therapy to 14 years”; 46 :”(Re)cognize the manifestations of the popular culture of the traditional peoples of African matrix and the Traditional Territorial Units of African Matrix (terreiros, terreiras, sheds, houses of religion, etc.) as equipment that promotes health and complementary healing of the SUS, in the process of promoting health and the 1st gateway for those most in need and a space for healing mental, psychological, social and nutritional imbalances, and thereby respecting the complexities inherent in traditional cultures and peoples of African origin, in the pursuit of preservation, instruments that are provided for in public health policy, combating racism, violation of rights, religious discrimination, among others”;

:”(Re)cognize the manifestations of the popular culture of the traditional peoples of African matrix and the Traditional Territorial Units of African Matrix (terreiros, terreiras, sheds, houses of religion, etc.) as equipment that promotes health and complementary healing of the SUS, in the process of promoting health and the 1st gateway for those most in need and a space for healing mental, psychological, social and nutritional imbalances, and thereby respecting the complexities inherent in traditional cultures and peoples of African origin, in the pursuit of preservation, instruments that are provided for in public health policy, combating racism, violation of rights, religious discrimination, among others”; 49: “Ensure intersectoriality in health actions to combat structural and historical inequalities, with the expansion of social and income transfer policies, with the legalization of abortion and the legalization of marijuana in Brazil”.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider