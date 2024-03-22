They were already lying between the white sheets of their bed with wooden bars when the gynecologist called. Lauren Bowerman was scheduled to have a final checkup the next day. Then her husband Matthew would inject hormones into her gluteal muscle for a week to prepare her body for the transfer of one of their frozen embryos.

They hoped for a brother or sister for their eleven-month-old daughter Charlotte. And the Bowermans, both 32, felt something else: haste. Urgency to complete their family with hopefully five more children after years of infertility, sadness and frustration.

That evening the doctor announced that the planned placement – ​​and for the time being all IVF treatments – had been stopped. The Alabama Supreme Court had just days earlier judged that embryos outside the womb are also children whose lives are sacred. Doctors and clinics, who cannot possibly guarantee absolute protection, could be prosecuted for murder. On the advice of lawyers, they canceled all patients.

Conservative Alabama had also banned IVF after abortion. A consequence that shocked even die-hard Republicans. The repercussions hadn't hit Lauren and Matthew until that night in bed. “I had seen a news headline that judges had decided that embryos are children and thought: that's nice. We think so too,” he says, a month later in the living room of their bungalow in the Hoover suburb. She: “When I heard about it, I dismissed it: if there is a verdict that embryos are life, why should that affect us?”

Matthew sighs: “We thought we had had the worst of it.” Lauren adds: “The search for an explanation why we couldn't have children, all the tests and failed treatments, the struggle with God who held back our happiness, the ethical and spiritual considerations surrounding IVF,” she folds her legs on the couch beneath her and pulls her white and blue floral dress over it. “The past period has confirmed how vulnerable we are: we remain at the mercy of doctors, politicians and judges.”

Battle for the womb

The Bowermans have consciously surrendered their lives to the power of God. They both studied theology before falling in love “during the weekly Bible study for singles at Chick-fil-A,” a fast-food chain, she says. He even had the ambition to become a preacher. He is now a financial analyst. She writes and makes podcasts for a website for religious women.

When they got married in 2017, children seemed obvious. “'Be fruitful and multiply' is the first command in the Bible,” says Matthew. It felt “cruel” that God did not grant them that in the natural way. Those who do everything to live by His word have been disappointed time and time again in their greatest desire. They experienced it all again when it turned out that the Alabama Supreme Court blocked IVF.

The battle over abortion and other so-called reproductive rights in the US there is essentially a clash between the conservative, religious right on the one hand and the progressive, secular left on the other. Seen from the latter camp, it is a fight in which church leaders, fundamentalist activists and Republicans – predominantly men – want to deprive women of autonomy over their own bodies.

fatherMatthew Bowerman All we want is to expand our family

The right has the upper hand. After President Donald Trump appointed three conservative judges to the federal Supreme Court, the nationwide right to abortion was abolished in 2022. Now IVF and abortion pills are at stake. Another battle could erupt over the contraceptive pill.

But the conservative group is not a monolith, as the IVF issue proves. While the Supreme Court in Alabama declared embryos sacred, politicians are rushing to make the treatments possible again. Trump too spoke out for IVF: “We want to make it easier to have babies, not harder.” In conservative circles, declining fertility in the US is also seen as a major problem.

The Republican-dominated legislature of Alabama, whose abortion legislation it judicial decision was based, quickly came up with one repair law to make fertility treatments possible again. For the Bowermans, the practical damage is limited to a delay of a few months. Although both left and right fear that the law will not withstand subsequent lawsuits. And there is a fear that gynecologists will leave Alabama, where maternity care is already weak.

The religiously motivated objections to IVF are persistent. The Catholic Church has been categorically against it since the first 'test tube baby' in 1978, because embryos are always lost during IVF: for scientific research, due to human error, but also because (potential) parents usually do not use all the cells that are grown for them. What is surplus is sometimes donated, but usually destroyed. Clinics are now left with orphaned embryos that no one wants anymore.

The pro-life movement, which wants to restrict abortion and IVF, is predominantly Protestant, especially in Alabama, where the percentage of Catholics lower than the rest of the country. The fact that technology also offers homosexuals and single women the opportunity to have biological children strengthens the religiously motivated resistance.

More than 2 percent of American babies are now conceived with IVF: in 2021 there were 86,000. These are also children of deeply religious people, such as the Bowermans, who struggle with infertility.

All welcome

When Matthew and Lauren Bowerman were told that IVF was their only chance to have children of their own, they studied the method and its ethical fringes extensively. In all their Christian education it had never been discussed. And although they are supported by their own church community, they mainly found religious arguments against it online.

In the US, where almost all healthcare is commercial, there are hardly any regulations surrounding IVF. Intended parents can select embryos based on sex and freeze or replace an infinite number of them. “We decided that we wanted to give every embryo created from my eggs and sperm a chance at life in our family,” says Lauren. Two IVF processes led to six viable embryos. “Six moments when God provided the spark that creates life,” because that is how they see the technology. They will have those embryos transferred one by one, without having them tested for abnormalities. “They are all welcome.”

Yet their moralistic foundations have shaken in recent weeks. “We are very pro-life. For us, life begins at conception,” says Lauren. “But we know that IVF was developed by using embryos. And we realize through this episode that our personal considerations do not mean that we want them to be imposed by the government.”

For Matthew, the revelation is even stronger. “I am no longer so convinced that life begins at conception. Maybe it's only at implantation? With a heartbeat? Don't know.”

Lauren is visibly shocked by this. “We do not completely agree here, because I tend to believe that all our embryos are our children. Our potential children,” she says.

In this living room in Hoover, Alabama, the theory is being dispelled that it is women who are running away from the Republican Party because their rights are at stake. It is precisely Matthew who, due to the temporary IVF restriction, feels more distance from activist fellow believers and more empathy for women who choose to terminate an early pregnancy. “Who am I, or a judge, or a politician, to decide that. It's so personal.”

Then Lauren agrees. “If we introduce laws that say life begins at conception, the morning-after pill will also be banned. What comes next?” Only because of the IVF issue has she suddenly become hyper-aware of how vulnerable all rights are, she says. And how privileged she is.

For American women who know their way around online and can afford it, an abortion is still possible: with pills or by traveling to another state. It is the poorer, often non-white, women who are affected by the strict legislation.

At the protests that IVF parents organized after the Supreme Court ruling, there were hardly any people of color to be seen, while almost 27 percent of Alabama residents are black and 5 percent are Latino. “The division is enormous. For how many people who want children is IVF financially out of reach anyway?” says Lauren. Insurance rarely covers fertility treatments. The Bowermans spent about 45,000 dollars (almost 42,000 euros) on it.

They did not demonstrate themselves, but Matthew wrote to their Republican representative. “To express my frustration that people who know nothing about IVF can make it impossible to expand our family with the stroke of a pen,” he says. Lauren: “In a very Republican, pro-life way.”

After all the commotion, they hope for a new, nuanced discussion in their religious community about what being 'pro-life' really means. A conversation that they mainly had in this living room: never at the seminary, in their church or on the religious web forums. Christian principles remain guiding, but are not fully applicable to modern science. “You can search the Holy Scriptures for a long time,” says Lauren. “But you will not find the answer to how you as a Christian should deal with IVF there. It's not in the Bible.”

New abortion case

Next Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear another crucial abortion case. This time about mifepristone, an abortion pill. Anti-abortion club Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine went to court because it believes its approval by the FDA is unjustified. Also if the court upholds the original FDA approval of the drug, it may limit its use. The Guttmacher Institute announced this week that about 10 percent more pregnancies were terminated in 2023 than in 2022. More than 1 million legal abortions took place in the US, despite a near-total ban in 14 states and very short periods in which abortion is still allowed in 7 other states.

Alabama law and case law

In December 2020, a patient at a hospital in Mobile, Alabama, entered an unsecured room where embryos were frozen, took some out of the freezer and dropped them. The patient injured himself and destroyed the embryos. The couples who owned those cells sued the clinic for negligence and wrongful death, but were rejected in court. Mid-February the state Supreme Court, which was entirely Republican, ruled in favor of the prospective parents: Even outside the womb, embryos must be seen as children whose lives must be protected. The judges also blame legislators for not restricting IVF more strictly. The judges based their decision on an article that was added to the state constitution in 2018 about “the sanctity of unborn life”. That constitutional amendment was accompanied by an almost total abortion ban. Only when a woman is in danger of life may she terminate a pregnancy, but not in the case of abnormalities in the child or after rape. At that time, however, the right to abortion was regulated nationally. When the right to abortion was abolished by the Federal Supreme Court in 2022, the so-called 'trigger lawtook effect in Alabama and closed the last three abortion clinics in the state. The Dobbs ruling (which struck down the Roe ruling) also played a role in the consideration of the conservative high judges of Alabama. In their judgment they also frequently quote from the Bible. Chief Justice Tom Parker is an outspoken proponent of the theocratic idea that Christians must impose their fundamentalist values ​​on society as a whole.