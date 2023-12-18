The vast majority of gas stations in Iran were shut down on Monday by a suspected cyber attack. About 60 percent of the country's gas stations are out of order, oil minister Javad Owji said on Iranian state television, according to international news agencies. The attack was claimed by the hackers of Predatory Sparrow, a group that Iran says has ties to Israel.

The hack targeted the card readers at the stations. In Iran, fuel is heavily subsidized and residents receive a card that allows them to refuel a certain amount every month. Minister Owji expected on Monday morning that the recovery would take “six to seven hours”. The attack was particularly noticeable in the capital Tehran. Residents were asked not to refuel.

Predatory Sparrow says in a statement to have carried out the attack “in a controlled manner” so as not to hinder the emergency services. The group was previously responsible for shutting down gas stations in Iran. In 2021, a cyber attack caused long lines at gas stations in the country. Predatory Sparrow also previously claimed responsibility for hacks of train stations in 2021 and a steel mill in 2022.