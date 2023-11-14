Thousands of protesters gathered this Tuesday (14) in a large demonstration of support for Israel in front of the United States Capitol, the seat of the American legislative branch, in Washington, the country’s capital. Called by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), the demonstration attracted a crowd who expressed solidarity with Israel in its offensive in the Gaza Strip and demanded the release of 240 hostages who are under the control of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas .

At the demonstration, participants also vehemently repudiated the anti-Semitism that is on the rise in the USA, especially within American universities and schools.

Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic Parties in Congress endorsed the pro-Israel protest, which covered large areas of the National Mall esplanade. Israeli flags were displayed and slogans such as “We stand with Israel”, “Free the hostages” and “We will never forget” echoed throughout the demonstration.

The war, which began on October 7, began when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and massacred civilians and military personnel in the Jewish State. Hamas attacks resulted in 1,200 deaths, thousands of injuries and 240 hostages taken by terrorists to Gaza.

Among those taking part in the rally was Shaya, whose parents are Holocaust survivors. Shaya expressed his outrage, stating that what occurred on October 7 is “intolerable” and emphasized the need for the Israeli military to “finish the job” by eliminating Hamas.

Protest leaders displayed a message of support from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the protesters on giant screens. The event was also attended by the president of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, and the leader of the Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer.

The broad and unquestionable demonstration of support for Israel in the US Congress contrasts with some dissenting voices, such as that of progressive Democrat of Palestinian origin Rashida Tlaib, who advocates a ceasefire in Gaza.

Despite majority support, Lorry, a protester from New York, believes that the Hamas attack occurred due to what was considered “insufficient” aid from Joe Biden’s Democratic government to Israel. She expressed her “pride in being Jewish” and expressed “concern about the global spread of anti-Semitism.”

President Biden has ordered increased protections for the Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in the US in response to an alarming rise in anti-Semitic attacks recorded by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The FBI warned the Senate that anti-Semitism has reached “historic levels” in the country. (With EFE Agency)