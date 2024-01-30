After three US soldiers were killed in an attack in Jordan on Sunday, the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Iraq now wants to pause its attacks. US President Biden has also come under pressure as a result of the attack.

NAfter the deadly attack on US soldiers in Jordan, a pro-Iranian militia from Iraq has announced a suspension of all attacks on American troops. The Kataib Hizbullah group said on Tuesday that they did not want to embarrass the government in Baghdad. A spokesman for the US Department of Defense did not directly address the announcement, but noted that there have been three more since Sunday's attack. “The Iranian proxy groups” were asked to stop their attacks. “They have not done that and so we will respond at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

According to the Iraqi government, Kataib Hezbollah's announcement was preceded by negotiations by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani aimed at preventing escalation. Government circles in Baghdad said the attack was “obviously one step too many.” Now everyone is at a crossroads.

Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 injured in the drone attack on Sunday. The USA had declared that the crime bore the hallmarks of Kataib Hezbollah. Iran has denied any involvement. US President Joe Biden has come under domestic political pressure as a result of the attack in an election year: Republicans have accused him of inaction.