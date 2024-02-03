Pro-Iran militias announce attack on US base in Iraq

The pro-Iranian militias of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have announced an attack against American forces deployed in the Iraqi base of Harir, in the province of Erbilin the north of the country, a few hours after the wave of bombings by the US army against positions of groups linked to Iran in Syria and Iraq.

“Continuing our path of resistance to the American occupation forces in Iraq, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq attacked the Harir US occupation base in Erbil today, with drones”, reports the Kurdish-Iraqi agency Rudaw.

However, two “high-ranking” sources cited by the same agency assured that no attack has been reported at the moment and that the situation in the base is calm. The authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan, where the province is located, will release a statement on the situation in the area in the next few hours.

US raid in Iraq and Syria, Iran: “New strategic mistake”

The Iranian government has meanwhile described the attack launched by the United States on Friday night against multiple militia positions linked to Tehran in Syria and Iraq as a new strategic “mistake” by Washington. At a press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanani described the US attacks as a “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, of international law and a clear violation of the United Nations Charter”, before to recall “the United States' full support for four months of brutal and relentless attacks” by Israel “against the residents of Gaza and the West Bank”.

“Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no other result than the escalation of tension and instability in the region,” he said. the spokesperson denounced in the comments collected by ISNA.

In his speech, the spokesperson said that “such attacks” are designed only to “satisfy the goals of the Zionist regime”, referring to Israel, to “further involve the American government in the region and also” to overshadow the crimes of the regime Zionist in Gaza”. “The continuation of such adventures constitutes a threat to regional and international peace and security”, he concluded.