Pro-Iran groups attack three US positions in Iraq and Syria in response to bombings

The groups that make up the so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed this Wednesday (24) responsibility for three missile attacks against United States military positions in Iraqi territory and Syria, after the American bombing carried out this Tuesday ( 23) against the group's positions also in Iraq.

The Islamic Resistance said in a statement that the targets of its action were the Koniko base in eastern Syria, and military installations at Erbil airport and Ain al Assad in northern and western Iraq, where US troops are housed as part of the international coalition fighting the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

The attack was part of its “resistance” to “US occupation forces,” according to the statement, in which the group said it “will continue to destroy enemy strongholds.”

The action of the Iraqi group, which claims to have killed a rival soldier, is a response to the American attack this Tuesday, which bombed three locations used by the extremist group Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the pro-Iranian Shiite Popular Mobilization and the Islamic Resistance itself in the Iraq.

US Central Command (Centcom), which operates in the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia, said the operation targeted its headquarters and rocket and missile storage facilities, an action that the Pentagon considered necessary and proportionate.

The Iraqi government on Wednesday described US attacks on local Shiite groups in the country as “unacceptable” and warned that it would treat them as acts of “aggression” and would take measures to “preserve the lives of its citizens.”

The official Iraqi statement stated that the new US strikes targeted military units of the Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Jurf al-Nasr and Al Qaim regions, located about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad and close to the border with Syria, respectively.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the US ambassador to the country, Elena Romanowski, sent an “important message” to the Iraqi government, which will be studied by the prime minister and high-ranking authorities, who will soon will take action in this regard, although it has not revealed its contents.

The latest US attack was carried out after the country issued sanctions against three leaders and supporters of Kataib Hezbollah and the airline Fly Baghdad over their support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.