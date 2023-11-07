This Tuesday (7), the extremist group Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is linked to Iran, claimed responsibility for a new multiple attack carried out against two military bases with US employees located in northern Iraq and one in eastern Syria. .

Through a statement, the group made up of Iraqi terrorists, which has close ties with Iran, declared that it had used two drones to attack the Al Harir military base, located in the city of Erbil, Iraq, and another military base located at Erbil airport, where US officials are located.

Iraqi terrorists also said they attacked Deir ez-Zor province, located in eastern Syria, where US troops are present.

The Iraqi Kurdistan Anti-Terrorism Service reported that the two drones targeting the base at Erbil airport were intercepted, while the attack on the Al Harir base did not cause significant damage to the facility.

More than 30 attacks have been carried out by members of the Iraqi terrorist group against US military bases in Iraq and Syria since October 17th. Previous threats from the group, warning Washington about sending more troops to the Middle East in support of Israel, preceded these attacks.

Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, has held intense contacts in recent weeks, including with Iranian authorities, in an attempt to stop attacks carried out by extremists. However, terrorist actions persist almost daily, resulting in concerns on the part of the United States.

Recently, the group also claimed responsibility for an attack carried out on October 2 against “a vital target for the Zionist entity on the coast of the Dead Sea”, in response to the Israeli counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip.

As attacks escalated, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a visit to Baghdad earlier this week, warning that the United States “will take all necessary measures to protect” its personnel in the Middle East. Pentagon sources report that at least 45 Americans have suffered minor injuries in the 38 attacks by these terrorists against bases with a US presence since October 17. (With EFE Agency)