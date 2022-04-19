countdown to the second edition of PRO Industry and Sport Forum. The event, which will be held on June 1 at the Caja de Música (Palacio de Cibeles-Madrid), will once again bring together well-known faces from the sports industry with the aim of analyzing the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. After the success of first editionwhich was held online due to the pandemic, the day will recover face-to-face attendance and tickets are already available.

The meeting, organized by 2Playbook with the media partner of AS and the sponsorship of the Madrid City Council, has already confirmed the attendance of Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga; Oscar Mayo, CEO of LaLiga; Sofía Miranda, head of the Delegated Sports Area of ​​Madrid and Javier Guillén, general director of Unipublic. In addition, they will also be at the event Guillermo Jiménez, president of Mapoma; Roberto Ramos, CEO of BeOne; Ignacio Arrola, Marketing Director of Mediapro and Theresa Zabell, President of ECOMAR.

The objective of PRO, with capacity for 260 professionals who can buy their ticket here, is to bring together the first swords of the main sports organizations in which it aspires to be the largest business summit Spanish-speaking sector. The inauguration will be carried out by the City Government with the aim of showing the value of sport as an economic engine (15,000 million euros of business in Spain) and an element of social transformation.

The day will start with a debate on the opportunities of the sports industry when it comes to attracting capital. This table will include the participation of spokespersons from organizations closely related to this issue, such as investment funds that currently work hand in hand with the sector and a representative of the competition sector.

Afterwards, a Dialogue with a familiar face within the directives of the competition sector. This talk will analyze the great opportunities that the sports industry has and the role that sports entities play in it.

In the next session – which can also be followed via streaming- it will address how the 2030 Agenda is guiding short-term strategies and plans of an industry that has understood that it plays a decisive role in achieving the objectives of sustainable development. Both athletes and entities that have already incorporated these premises into their DNA will participate in this dialogue, giving a leading role to issues such as sustainability or gender equality.

The day will continue with a speech in which the main challenges of the sports sector at an international level will be analysed, in a context marked by the Paris Games and the war in Ukraine. Added to this analysis will be a round table on the tandem of sport and health, which will be debated by various players relevant to the sector.

If anything has become clear in recent years, it is the importance of the binomial sport and entertainment. To analyze the role of sports entities in this field, the day will be the scene of a debate between the representatives of some of the most important competitions in the country, within the world of football, basketball and motorsport.

In the next round table sports tourism will be the main protagonist. Speakers will discuss the importance of tourism for the industry and how this activity has evolved after the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis. Spokespersons from major sporting events and representatives from the sports area of ​​the Community of Madrid will take part in it.

Behind this table PRO Industry and Sport will be the scene of a dialogue about women’s sport and where it is in the media, hand in hand with two professional athletes. The last session will discuss a topic of great relevance such as the importance of technological revolution when it comes to hooking the fan and offering new experiences. To do this, PRO will count on the interventions of groups that already work with these tools and large sports entities on the national scene.

The event, which will have extensive media coverage thanks to the complementary audiences of 2Playbook and AS, will conclude with a dialogue on how sport plays a key role as an economic and social transformation engine in the country.

This is a new edition of PRO, which debuted in June 2021 in Madrid, in an event that brought together for two days the main executives of the largest organizations in the country, in a hybrid format that allowed more than 800 people to connect with the different panels of experts. In addition, as a result of this project last March, 2Playbook held the first edition of PRO Sportstech Congress in Barcelona, where more than 200 people met in person to address the sport-technology binomial.