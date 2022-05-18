PRO Foro Industria y Deporte 2022 warms up for its second edition, which will be held on June 1 at the Caja de Música Auditorium (Palacio de Cibeles-Madrid). The event, for which there are only two weeks left, will once again bring together well-known faces from the sports industry with the aim of analyze the challenges and opportunities that the sector has. For this day they have continued to confirm their attendance new professionals from key organizations in the transformation of the sector, such as Movistar Riders and the Cheste Circuitwhich join the main sports properties in the country. Tickets are now on sale.

The event, organized by 2Playbook and with the media partner by ASwill start with the intervention of José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Mayor of the Madrid City Council, sponsor of PRO together with LaLiga, BeSoccer and Centro de Estudios Garrigues. In this session, accompanied by Vicente Jimenez, director of ASthe opportunity that the World Capital of Sport represents will be addressed.

Next comes the session Sport calls capital, with the idea of ​​focusing the opportunities of the sports industry when it comes to attracting investment. At this table will participate Óscar Mayo, CEO of LaLigaalong with others players of the sector related to this issue.

Later there will be a dialogue with Esteban Granero, founder of Olocip, who will present his vision of a professional career beyond competition.

After this intervention, the second round table will take place where the Agenda 2030: a race with sport as the driving force, will be the protagonist. In her, the president of RC Celta, Carlos Mouriño; the president of Aemed and Ecomar, Theresa Zabell; and Olympic gymnastics runner-up Ray Zapata They will talk about how the 2030 Agenda is guiding the short-term strategies and plans of an industry that has understood that it plays a decisive role in achieving the sustainable development goals.

Thirdly, it will be the turn of the session collected under the name Women’s sport breaks the media barrier. This talk will focus on analyzing the role of women’s sport and where it is at the media level, hand in hand with professional athletes: Jennifer Pareja, advisor to the CSD presidency, and Eli Pinedo, Olympic bronze with the Handball Warriors and commentator on RTVE.

HEALTH

The next table will be Mass sport: between sport and health, where the tandem sport and health will be analyzed. For this table we will have the interventions of Sofía Miranda, head of the Delegated Sports Area of ​​Madrid; Agustín Esbec, director of marketing for Decathlon Spain; Roberto Ramos, general director of BeOne, and Guillermo Jiménez, president of Mapoma.

If there is one thing that has become clear in recent years, it is the importance of the combination of sport and entertainment, which will be discussed at the table Sporttainment, the binomial that dynamizes the industry. To analyze the role of sports entities in this field, the conference will include Fernando Piquer, CEO of Movistar Riders; Gonzalo Gobert-Cézanne, general manager of Cheste; and Juan de Dios, partner of Tennium.

Then, the day will give way to the round table Sport as a catalyst for quality tourism. In her, Javier Guillén, general manager of La Vuelta; María del Mar de Ros, CEO of SailGP; Jesús Ibáñez, CEO of Cetursa Sierra Nevada, and Javier Reviriego, CEO of Club ValderramaThey will discuss the importance of tourism for the industry and how this activity has evolved after the impact of the COVID health crisis.

Before closing, Ignacio Arrola, Marketing Director of Mediapro, will address together with representatives of the ACB and BeSoccer Another hot topic: The technological revolution to re-engage the fanthe need to offer new experiences for fans that incorporate presence in the digital universe. The final touch of the day will be in charge of Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.

The event, which will feature a wide media coverage thanks to the complementary audiences of 2Playbook and ASleader of sports information in Spanish, will conclude with a dialogue on how sport plays a key role as an economic and social transformation engine from the country.

This is a new edition of PRO, which debuted in June 2021 in Madrid, in an event that brought together the main executives of the largest organizations in the country for two days.in a hybrid format that allowed more than 800 people to connect with the different panels of experts through streaming.

In addition, as a result of this project and as a continuation, last March 2Playbook celebrated the first edition of PRO Sportstech Congress in Barcelona, where more than 200 people already met in person to address the sport-technology binomial.

REGISTRATION

This year It is possible to attend the second edition of the PRO Foro Industria y Deporte as a public. Tickets can be purchased at the following link. The event will be held on Wednesday June 1, between 09:30 and 17:45, in the Caja de Música Auditorium of the Madrid City Council (Plaza de Cibeles, 1 A).