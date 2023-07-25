Esquerra Republicana lost 43% of the votes collected in 2019 on Sunday and Junts per Catalunya 26%. The losses were even greater in the CUP which, having lost 60% of its support by the wayside, has been left without representation in Congress. All of this is dismal results for a pro-independence movement that one day wanted to make a banner of exceeding 50% in regional elections and that now barely reaches 27% of the votes in Congress. No matter where you look at it, the result is bad. However, and by parliamentary arithmetic, the independence movement had never played such an essential role in shaping a parliamentary majority.

Both in Esquerra and in Junts, the general feeling is that the constant fights between the two former partners in the Catalan government have taken their toll. The fiction of express independence no longer strains among its bases. And after having built a discourse that was based on the unity of action of the independence movement to achieve milestones such as a referendum, the bases now see that not only were none of the promised objectives achieved, but both parties only managed to fight over autonomy crumbs. The demobilization of the pro-independence electorate is thus clearly visible with almost a million secessionist voters who on Sunday chose to abstain or vote directly for the PSC to stop the extreme right.

The second feeling that has permeated the independence movement, especially in the ERC, is that the profusion of pacts with the Socialists has not only served to advance towards independence, but has also helped the PSC to situate itself at the center of the Catalan political tableau. Unfortunately for the PSOE, in the ranks of the pro-independence ranks, large-scale operations such as pardons for those convicted of the process.

More information

For this reason, now a negotiation dynamic is opening up that seems slow. From the outset, they all advocate first reaching a minimum agreement between independentistas to later negotiate together with the PSOE. Nobody wants to sit alone at a negotiating table with a strengthened party like the Socialist party for fear that it will capitalize on the profits of an eventual pact on its own. Any agreement that ERC can reach on its own will be disqualified by Junts and the same will happen if it is reached by Carles Puigdemont’s party. And it will be even more complicated if this negotiation has to take place in parallel with news from the judicial sphere such as the petition of the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office issued this Monday to arrest the former president of the Generalitat by means of an international arrest warrant.

The starting point of ERC is to negotiate the maintenance of the dialogue table, measures against the Catalan “fiscal deficit” and the transfer to the Generalitat of the Cercanías service. Junts is less specific, but puts on the table to negotiate the transfer of the power to organize referendums, although it has not yet specified to what extent it will be essential or not to sit down and discuss their requests regarding said vote and the so-called “amnesty”. In the coming weeks, we must expect a lot of internal pro-independence gesticulation and little materialization from the outside. Before beginning to negotiate seriously with the PSOE, the secessionists have to settle accounts in their own space. Little by little.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter