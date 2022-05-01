Baja California.- Activists and groups in favor of migrants demonstrated on the border that divides Mexico from the United States, in TijuanaBaja California, in order to express their rejection of US laws and regulations against undocumented immigrants.

The demonstration of the pro-migrant groups took place within the framework of the telephone call that the president held Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with his US counterpart, Joe Bidenin which, according to the authorities, the issue of migration was touched upon.

Photos and videos shared on social networks show people who were protesting on the northern border of the Mexican Republic in the Tijuana-San Diego area setting fire and hitting a piñata in the shape of former president Donald Trump.

This week, it was revealed that a federal judge temporarily blocked the decision made by the Joe Biden administration to eliminate the expedited removal of migrants under the Title 42a measure implemented by Trump at the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19.

“The Court discussed the Petition for Temporary Restraining Order [ECF No. 24] filed by the plaintiffs. For the reasons set forth in the record, the Court announced its intention to grant the motion. The parties will consult on the specific terms that the Temporary Restraining Order must contain and will try to reach an agreement,” said Judge Robert Summerhays of the state of Louisiana.

The decision by the Biden administration to repeal Title 42 has been heavily criticized by both Republican and Democratic politicians, who have warned that the move would cause a migration crisis due to the large number of undocumented immigrants who would seek asylum in the United States.

Since March 2020, after SARS-CoV-2 was declared a pandemic by the WHO, the United States government, then headed by Donald Trump, resorted to Title 42 to expel migrants from the United States. to Mexico or their countries of origin.

The foregoing without giving migrants the opportunity to request asylumthis under the argument of avoiding the contagion and spread of the coronavirus among US citizens.