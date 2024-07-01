Survey by the Fogo Cruzado Institute shows greater activity by congressmen in favor of the release of weapons in the last decade

Since 2015, speeches in favor of weapons among the population have surpassed speeches for gun control in the National Congress. This is what the survey shows (full – 5.3 MB) released this Monday (1st.Jul) by do Fogo Cruzado Institute.

Even after the election of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2023, defenders of expanding access to weapons maintain hegemony in the stands, with three times as many speeches. Last year, there were 73 pro-armament speeches against 24 for gun control.

The research analyzed more than 7 decades of debates on gun control, from 1951 to 2023. It shows that the period in which the topic occupied the most legislative discussions was the 52nd Legislature, from 2003 to 2006, when the Disarmament Statute in Congress. At that time, speeches against the release of weapons to the population predominated.

After a reduction in interest in the topic in the Legislature, the issue returned to mobilize congressmen from 2015 onwards, with the opposite sign. In the Legislature that was marked by the impeachment of the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT-MG) and the strengthening of conservative forces in Congress, speeches in favor of weapons became the majority.

The hegemony of the pro-gun discourse continued in 2023, even with Lula’s entry into the Planalto. Early in his term, the current president signed a decree that made it difficult for CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors) to acquire weapons and ammunition for restricted use and the proliferation of shooting clubs.

Research shows that in 2023 the deputy Marcos Pollon (PL-MS), founder of the Proarmas group, was the one who spoke the most in favor of arming the population: 14 times. He is followed by the deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), with 7 speeches and Alberto Fraga (PL-DF), with 5.

On the other hand, the person who spoke the most in favor of gun control was a congresswoman Erika Kokay (PT-DF), 6 times.

The research also highlights the influence of interest groups and lobby pro-armament. “Despite this change in the Executive’s actions after the defeat of Bolsonaro, there was an institutionalization of the pro-armament movement in the National Congress. In addition to doubling the bench, the movement began to organize itself, with the creation of the Proarmas group, which financed a series of candidacies for Congresso”, says Terine Coelho, research coordinator at the Fogo Cruzado Institute.