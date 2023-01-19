Pro-gun lawyer Leandro Mathias, 40, was shot with a pistol on Monday afternoon (16), around 4:30 pm, on Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, in Jardim Paulista, in the central region of São Paulo.

According to the incident report, he accompanied his mother during an MRI scan. When the machine was activated, the magnetic field of the equipment pulled the gun from the waistband, and it fired. The shot hit the attorney’s abdomen.

Before entering the site, Leandro signed a term in which he agreed with the guidelines for accessing the area. As it is a place with a magnetic field, it is necessary to remove metallic objects, even as a companion.

He was rescued at São Luiz Hospital, where he remained hospitalized. Through the numbering, it was found that the object was registered, and the victim has authorization to carry it.

The case was registered as a firearm shot by the 14th Police District, which requested technical expertise from the Institute of Criminalistics (IC). Leandro Mathias has more than 7,000 followers on TikTok, where he answers questions about CACs (gun collectors, sport shooters and hunters).

In a note, the Secretariat for Public Security reported that the case is being investigated through a police inquiry initiated by the 15th DP (Itaim Bibi), responsible for the area of ​​facts.

“Hearings and diligences are carried out to clarify the case. The victim was rescued at Hospital São Luiz, remaining hospitalized. The Civil Police was not informed about the change in the state of health”, says the text.