After the report of The Lancet magazine was released, which affirmed that the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6% against the coronavirus in its symptomatic manifestations and did not register serious adverse effects, government leaders used their social networks to celebrate it but also to charge against opponents who questioned its effectiveness.

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García limited himself to sharing the news and adding fragments of the article from the British scientific journal and highlighted: “In another sub-analysis of 2,000 adults over 60 years of age, he suggests that the Russian vaccine is equally effective and well tolerated in this group, adding that more research is still needed to confirm the results in people who belong to risk groups. “

From Spain, Ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín pointed directly to the opposition: “The Lancet is one of the most important scientific media. What will those who sow distrust and fear about Sputnik say nowThose who accused the government of attacking public health? I am not referring to the flat-earthers, but to those with leadership responsibilities. ”

Added to the criticism was the official deputy for Tucumán Pablo Yedlin, who marked those who criticized the lack of information on the Sputnik V vaccine on the field: “I imagine that the attack on the“ Russian vaccine ”will shift to logistics. #Predictable “.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, also used his social networks to celebrate the auspicious report: “The excellent performance of the Sputnik V vaccine is ratified in the publication of results of phase 3 of the clinical trial that appears today in the prestigious magazine The Lancet health scientist, both in efficacy and adverse effects. “

The excellent performance of the Sputnik V vaccine is confirmed in the publication of the results of phase 3 of the clinical trial that appears today in the prestigious scientific health journal The Lancet, both in terms of efficacy and adverse effects. pic.twitter.com/0Gfz8fTivG – Daniel Gollan (@DrDanielGollan) February 2, 2021

Humberto Tumini, President of the Free Movement of the South, also directed his criticism at opponents and the media: “Let’s hope that the infamous macristas and journalists who intentionally reviled her, apologize publicly.”

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy greater than 91% and no serious adverse effects were recorded, according to the prestigious journal The Lancet. Let’s hope that the infamous macristas and journalists who intentionally reviled her will publicly apologize. pic.twitter.com/zeFIRiwFCT – Humberto Tumini (@HumbertoTumini) February 2, 2021

In the same vein, the former national deputy, Alcira Argumedo, added that after sharing part of the Lancet report, attacked: “Now we await the comments of the leaders of UCR / PRO and Clarín and La Nación who did not stop trashing it.”

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Roberto Salvarezza described the negative comments about Sputnik as “few serious.”

He also pointed to the media that he said, “they talked about prestigious vaccines and the first world and second-level Russian or Chinese.” And he added: “The discussion of prestigious vaccines is not serious, vaccines are effective and safe and that’s what you have to see, no matter the origin ”.