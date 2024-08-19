Groups organized rallies in Chicago; party event will confirm Kamala Harris’ candidacy for the White House

Pro-Palestinian protesters called for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip at a rally near the United Center in Chicago, where the Democratic National Convention is being held. The event, which began on Monday (August 19, 2024), will confirm Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy for president.

The acts, released by “March on DNC”bring together around 200 groups from Palestinian and Muslim communities. According to the organizers, approximately 20,000 protesters are taking part.

Watch (1min5sec):

Protesters began gathering around 2 p.m. Brasília time. It is the first of two demonstrations scheduled during the Democratic National Convention. The next march will be on Thursday (August 22), the closing day of the event.

The groups criticize President Joe Biden for allocating financial and military aid to Israel. They argue that the resources should be allocated to health, education, and the defense of reproductive rights, immigrants, and the LGBTQIA community.

“Genocide perpetrator Joe Biden has withdrawn from running for President as the Democratic Party nominee. His decision does not change the policies of the Democratic Party leadership, specifically its support for genocide in Palestine, so our movement must continue to exert pressure.“, says the March on DNC.