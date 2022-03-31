Esplanade of the Valley of the Fallen, in San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid). Samuel Sanchez (THE COUNTRY)

This Wednesday marks six years since the final ruling that authorized the exhumation of the remains of the Lapeña brothers in the Valley of the Fallen and has not yet been executed. The Ministry of the Presidency, on which the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory depends, and National Heritage have everything ready to intervene in the mausoleum since last September, but a cascade of resources presented by individuals and pro-Francoist and anti-memorialist associations have paralyzed the work . “In these years,” laments Purificación Lapeña, “many children have died who will not be able to see their dreams come true, one of them, Manuel Lapeña, who, at 97 years of age, could not wait any longer and died on September 12.” The Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, Fernando Martínez, told EL PAÍS: “We understand the desperation of the families. We are as desperate as they are. Everything has been ready since September, but the same people who tried to prevent Franco’s exhumation are now trying to block the exhumations requested by 104 relatives. We hope that justice resolves this matter soon because the alleged impediment is not such. Other times there have been interventions in the place due to flooding in the crypts and nothing happened, ”he adds.

Manuel Lapeña, first from the left, shows a photograph of his executed father, accompanied by his family at his home in Zaragoza in May 2016. He died last year, at the age of 97. BERNARDO PEREZ

The strategy to paralyze the exhumations is the same one that was used to try to prevent the transfer of Franco’s remains and has been designed by the same lawyer, Francisco Javier Zaragoza, who managed to provisionally suspend the proceedings to exhume the dictator when attending the judge José Yusty his appeal suspending the necessary planning license —the Supreme Court finally approved the procedure—. The lawyer is the son of Pedro Zaragoza Orts, a Falangist, mayor of Benidorm between 1950 and 1967 and a member of the Francisco Franco National Foundation until he died in 2009, at the age of 85. Judge Yusty, son and grandson of Francoist admirals, became famous in his judicial career for airing his attacks on historical memory, which, according to him, “represents the desire for revenge and the hatred of the vanquished of the Civil War.” Now, the most active against the actions in the Valley of the Fallen to recover the remains of Lapeña and other victims is the so-called Association for Reconciliation and Historical Truth.

Lawyer Zaragoza received applause from the Association for Reconciliation and Historical Truth at an event held on March 16 in Madrid to make himself known. The “moderator” of the act, Javier García Isac, said: “Those who lost the Civil War are telling us how it was. There were good people on both sides, but only one was right: the one that won.” The association’s vice-president, Guillermo Rocafort, explained that after “40 years of humiliation” the “time to go on the offensive” had come, and he outlined the legal strategy against what he calls “profanation” in the Valley of the Fallen, despite that it is the families that ask for these exhumations.

In 2019, relatives of victims of Franco access the crypt of the Valley of the Fallen where their loved ones were buried. MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

In the act they celebrated the appearance of “new political forces”, alluding to Vox, who support their proposals. “You have to be absolutely radical,” added the vice president of the self-styled “association for reconciliation.” “There can be no tolerance with these memorial groups that come to get our money. We are not going to pass even one ”, settled Rocafort.

The appeals against the exhumations claimed by relatives of the victims buried in the Valley of the Fallen were presented last September in two courts in Madrid. Of the initial 16, four were rejected. In November, the Contentious-Administrative Court Number 10 of Madrid adopted the precautionary measure to suspend the agreement by which the City Council of San Lorenzo de El Escorial granted National Heritage the necessary urban planning license to intervene in the crypts of the mausoleum. The State Attorney, as Fernando Martínez recalls, “immediately resorted to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, explaining the urgent nature of the proceedings due to the advanced age of the victims’ relatives.” The accumulation of resources was also requested to achieve a homogeneous resolution, which was formalized last February in court 10. “We can do nothing but wait for the resources to be resolved. We are willing to intervene. This is totally humanitarian.”

Meanwhile, the negotiations for the approval of the new memory law seem stalled, where it is established that the Valley of the Fallen will have a new legal framework and will be “resignified” so that the visitor can know “the circumstances of its construction, the historical period in which it is inserted and its meaning in order to strengthen constitutional and democratic values”. The project was presented in July of last year. The parliamentary groups presented some 500 amendments, but the Government has run into the opposition of the ERC, which has already voted against the law of historical memory, approved in 2007 by the Executive of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. The text incorporates several of the claims made at the time by the independence group, but Pedro Sánchez’s investiture partner demands that the amnesty law be repealed. More than 100 memorial organizations demand in a manifesto that they speed up this debate to implement “a policy of full reparation for all the victims of Francoism.”

This Thursday, historians, professors from universities and institutes and representatives of memorial and union associations will deliver to the Ministry of Education more than 34,000 signatures collected through a campaign in Change.org asking that articles 43 and 44 of the draft Law on Democratic Memory be complied with to articulate curricular, organizational and training measures that guarantee “a true inclusion of democratic historical memory in the school curriculum.” Among the signatories are the Hispanist Paul Preston, author of The Spanish Holocaust, the professor of contemporary history Julián Casanova and the historian Ángel Viñas. At the moment, this Wednesday the Royal Decree of “minimum teachings of Compulsory Secondary Education” has been published in the BOE. It establishes that the students “will be able to learn how the 1978 Constitution is the result of the Democratic Transition and of a historical process that begins with the Constitution of Cádiz and continues with the fight for the recovery of freedoms after the 1936 coup d’état”, as well as “the painful historical experiences of the recent past and the recognition and reparation to the victims of violence.”