Sport has been one of the main levers for the creation of the Spain brand, but in times of uncertainty it also wants to be one of the economic engines of post-COVID recovery. In order to address the challenges and opportunities that the pandemic presents to the sector as a whole, PRO Foro Industria y Deporte is born, the great Spanish-speaking business summit.

The meeting, organized by 2Playbook and with the active collaboration of AS as media partner, It will be held on June 2 and 3 in Madrid. The conference will take place in a hybrid format, with a set that will host the speakers and a streaming signal. In this way, it is guaranteed that anyone can follow the event live from anywhere in the world for free.

PRO was born with the vocation of becoming a reference meeting point for professionals in the Spanish-speaking sports industry, at the same time that it will be a window to society as a whole to showcase the potential of this sector as an economic engine and an element of social transformation.

A luxury participation

Among the speakers who have confirmed their attendance are the first swords of some of the main sports entities of international sport: Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga; Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE; Jordi Bertomeu, president of Euroleague; Haritz Kerejeta, CEO of Baskonia-Alavés; David Serrahima, CEO of Octagon Iberia; Gabriel Sáez, CEO of GO fit; Javier Guillén, general director of La Vuelta; Sergio Nieto, general director of retail of Legends-Real Madrid; Jose Hidalgo, President of ADESP, and Mercedes Coghen, director of Spain Sports Global, among many others. And the presence of athletes will not be lacking either, in the case of Cristina Gutierrez, outstanding driver in the last Dakar.

The conference, which already has the support of LaLiga and the Johan Cruyff Institute for its inaugural edition, will be divided into round tables, dialogues and presentations Throughout two mornings, in which the public will be able to interact by sending their questions on all the major issues that the most relevant executives in the sector will undertake.

Digital transformation

PRO Industry and Sports Forum will address the growing convergence between sport and entertainment, and how it is transforming the global competitive pyramid or the rules of sports sponsorship. The challenges of digital transformation in the elite will also be discussed and the points of convergence between traditional sports and eSports will be analyzed. In turn, sessions are scheduled to break down how sport can be a speaker and a determining sector in improving health and meeting the sustainability challenges posed by the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The event will have extensive media coverage, thanks to the complementarity of audiences that exists between 2Playbook, business platform for the sports industry with more than 2,000 registered professionals, and the newspaper AS, world leader of the sports press in Spanish with more than 450 million readers in 2020.